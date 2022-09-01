Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of this evening’s 2023 World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Finland. It’s crunch time for Vera Pauw’s side as a win tonight would see them safely through to a World Cup qualifying play-off spot. Such a result would bring Ireland one step closer to their first-ever major tournament.
The hosts suffered a blow this week when it was revealed that Niamh Fahey was unable due to injury but the squad is otherwise in good health for the 7pm kick-off at Tallaght stadium.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes along with any late changes before the game gets underway.
