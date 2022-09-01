28 mins ago

Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of this evening’s 2023 World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Finland. It’s crunch time for Vera Pauw’s side as a win tonight would see them safely through to a World Cup qualifying play-off spot. Such a result would bring Ireland one step closer to their first-ever major tournament.

The hosts suffered a blow this week when it was revealed that Niamh Fahey was unable due to injury but the squad is otherwise in good health for the 7pm kick-off at Tallaght stadium.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes along with any late changes before the game gets underway.