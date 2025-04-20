A reminder of how Ireland line out today – Scott Bemand makes five changes from the team that lost to England last time out, with captain Edel McMahon, Enya Breen, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Siobhán McCarthy and Ruth Campbell all coming back into the side.
41 mins ago
2:43PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations clash with Wales today.
Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens in Rodney Parade, where kick-off is at 3pm.
LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Women's Six Nations
