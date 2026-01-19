Farrell facing some interesting calls as he weighs up Six Nations wing options

AS ANDY FARRELL sits down to finalise his Six Nations squad – due to be named on Wednesday – the Ireland head coach will have plenty to consider as he weighs up his wing options.

Mack Hansen remains injured, but there’s a handful of fresher faces pushing for inclusion ahead of the Six Nations opener away to France on 5 February – while others will be looking to earn Farrell’s vote despite mixed form.

James Lowe has been one of the pillars of Farrell’s most successful Ireland teams, but there’s a bit of a question mark around the Leinster man at the moment, with his form not at his usual high levels.

However, Farrell places huge value on Lowe’s excellent kicking skills. That, combined with his power and experience, could well keep him as the starting left wing heading into this Six Nations. Scoring tries isn’t the be-all-and-end-all for a winger in Farrell’s system, and while he doesn’t have the pace of some of his competitors, Lowe’s overall package probably keeps him in the driving seat as it stands.

Looking at the right wing, Tommy O’Brien has been one of the standout players over the last 12 months, debuting for Ireland on the summer tour to Georgia and Portugal before impressing across the November window.

Tommy O'Brien picked up a calf injury in Bayonne. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Given his consistency, the 27-year-old looked nailed-on to keep the right wing slot for the Six Nations, but a soft tissue injury suffered in Leinster’s weekend win over Bayonne may have damaged his chances. If he’s fit, he’ll play in France. Today’s update from Leinster states the province will continue to assess O’Brien’s calf injury before determining if he is fit for URC action this weekend, so he looks to be in a race to be fit for Ireland’s opening fixture.

Jimmy O’Brien falls into the same category after picking up a hamstring injury. The Kildare man has played on the wing for Ireland (v Australia 2022) but plays most of his rugby at fullback now.

Looking beyond the two favoured starters across Ireland’s November Tests, Jacob Stockdale is having an excellent season in a strong Ulster team, who have become one of the most enjoyable sides to watch in the URC.

A veteran of 40 Test caps, Stockdale has been around the Ireland squad for almost 10 years – debuting in 2017 – but has struggled to become a consistent part of Farrell’s plans in recent seasons. Injury has played a part in that, but you have to go back to the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup for the last time Stockdale played back-to-back Tests for Ireland.

Now performing to a high level on a consistent basis again, he’ll be right in the mix for Six Nations inclusion. The more pertinent question might be where he can be of most value. This season, Stockdale (29) has moved between fullback and wing. He’s started three games wearing the No 11 – including Ireland’s November win against Fiji – but has started seven at 15 for Ulster. With Farrell also weighing up injuries at fullback, maybe Stockdale is a more obvious solution to that problem.

Munster’s Calvin Nash missed out on Ireland’s November squad as he recovered from a shoulder problem and has made just four appearances this season – three of those coming across December/January. The 28-year-old was excellent during Hansen’s absence in the 2024 Six Nations, but O’Brien’s emergence has since pushed him down the queue. Another with injury struggles this season, Nash is due to return to play in the coming weeks having missed Munster’s loss to Castres with a head/shoulder problem – making him a Six Nations doubt.

Leinster man JJ Kenny has been one of the stories of the season and is surely right in the mix for his first Ireland call-up. A former Ireland Sevens player, Kenny linked up with Leinster as trialist over the summer before signing an Academy contract. Opportunities came his way and the 22-year-old was quickly lighting it up for the province. To date, he’s scored eight tries across six starts – including an eye-catching brace against La Rochelle.

Kenny is an excellent finisher. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Still a little raw, Kenny is not the finished product but is pushing for a place in the Six Nations squad given the impact he’s made this season. An excellent finisher with blistering piece, he might even be an outside bet for a starting spot against France in Paris.

Like Kenny, Ulster player Zac Ward is a product of the now-defunct Ireland Sevens programme. A former back row, Ward is now in his second season with Ulster, becoming a standout player as Mark Sexton’s attacking system continues to bring the best out of an exciting backline.

Pacey and powerful, Ward has crossed for five tries across his nine outings for Ulster this season. The 27-year-old is certainly on Farrell’s radar, having come off the bench for Ireland A in their November win against Spain. Ward and Kenny are the two form wingers in Irish rugby and can both play at 11 or 14. It would be a shame if at least one of the two didn’t make the cut this week.

Shayne Bolton is another player who has been involved in the Ireland A system, featuring for Ireland A against England A last February before stepping up to earn a Test debut in Portugal over the summer – scoring two tries in an utterly dominant win. Bolton was back with Ireland A in the autumn, starting and scoring a try against Spain. However, the Connacht man is due to be out until April as he rehabs a quad injury.

Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune hasn’t played as much rugby as he would have liked this season, but scored a try and was a lively presence on his latest return from injury in Saturday’s defeat of a weakened Stade Francais.

An athletic, speedy winger, Ireland like what Baloucoune has to offer. He won the last of his four Test caps in November 2022 but scored two tries as the starting right wing for Ireland A against Spain earlier this season.

There are questions around where Ireland stand heading into this Six Nations, but when it comes to selecting his wingers, Andy Farrell has a number of in-form players pushing for an opportunity. The picture will become a little clearer when Farrell names his squad on Wednesday.