CIARÁN FRAWLEY AND Jack Conan will be available for selection for Leinster’s URC clash with Connacht at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports 1).
An injury update from the province today reveals that the pair are due to return to training this week. Frawley completed the warm-up before their Champions Cup win over Bayonne on Saturday having suffered an ankle injury against La Rochelle.
Conan did not feature against Bayonne due to a neck issue which he picked up at training.
Meanwhile, Jimmy O’Brien [hamstring], Tommy O’Brien [calf], Tadhg Furlong [calf] and Robbie Henshaw [knee] will all require further assessment on their respective injuries and a decision will be made on their availability during the week.
Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne are unavailable for selection but are increasing their on-field exposure.
Frawley and Conan fit for Leinster-Connacht clash as Henshaw and Furlong to be assessed
