Leinster's Ciarán Frawley and Jack Conan. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Frawley and Conan fit for Leinster-Connacht clash as Henshaw and Furlong to be assessed

Jimmy O’Brien and Tommy O’Brien also require further assessment this week.
12.45pm, 19 Jan 2026
CIARÁN FRAWLEY AND Jack Conan will be available for selection for Leinster’s URC clash with Connacht at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports 1).

An injury update from the province today reveals that the pair are due to return to training this week. Frawley completed the warm-up before their Champions Cup win over Bayonne on Saturday having suffered an ankle injury against La Rochelle.

Conan did not feature against Bayonne due to a neck issue which he picked up at training.

Meanwhile, Jimmy O’Brien [hamstring], Tommy O’Brien [calf], Tadhg Furlong [calf] and Robbie Henshaw [knee] will all require further assessment on their respective injuries and a decision will be made on their availability during the week.

Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne are unavailable for selection but are increasing their on-field exposure.

