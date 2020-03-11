West Ham goalkeeper handed international debut as Ireland resume qualifying campaign

Courtney Brosnan in action for West Ham United.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s national team manager Vera Pauw has revealed her starting line-up for this afternoon’s meeting with Montenegro.

The behind-closed-doors 2021 European Championship qualifier is due to kick-off in Budva at 3pm Irish time, with RTÉ 2 providing live TV coverage.

Pauw’s selection shows two changes from the team that started last Thursday night’s 1-0 win over Greece at Tallaght Stadium.

Glasgow City’s Clare Shine comes into the attack to replace the injured Heather Payne, while 24-year-old Courtney Brosnan of West Ham United starts in goal with Marie Hourihan dropping down to the bench.

It’s a senior international debut for New Jersey-born Brosnan, who previously represented the USA at U23 level.

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe will again captain Ireland on a day when veteran Liverpool midfielder Niamh Fahey wins her 90th cap.

Victory today for the undefeated Girls in Green will push them into top spot in Group I ahead of next month’s visit to Germany.

Republic of Ireland (v Montenegro)

Courtney Brosnan, Harriet Scott, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe (captain), Rianna Jarrett, Áine O’Gorman, Clare Shine, Ruesha Littlejohn.

Subs: Marie Hourihan, Grace Moloney, Claire O’Riordan, Claire Walsh, Jamie Finn, Hayley Nolan, Niamh Farrelly, Julie Ann Russell, Stephanie Roche, Amber Barrett, Emily Whelan, Kyra Carusa.

