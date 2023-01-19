Ireland set for first-ever meeting with China as World Cup preparations continue

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s team will face China PR in an international friendly as Vera Pauw’s side continue their preparations for the World Cup later this year.

It will be a first-ever meeting between the sides with the tie taking place in the Estadio Nuevo Mirador on 22 February to conclude a 10-day international camp in Marbella. Ireland will be returning to that location after last November’s camp where they secured a 4-0 win over Morocco.

China PR are currently 14th in the Fifa Women’s World Rankings — the Girls In Green are 23rd — and won the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the ninth time last year to qualify for this summer’s World Cup. They were also runners-up at the 1999 World Cup.

The game will kick off at 1pm Irish time to accommodate the difference of it being shown in China. Broadcast details will be announced in later while Ireland will also have international camps in April and July before departing for the World Cup tournament.

They’ll also face Germany behind closed doors during the February window.

“It is vital to our preparations for the World Cup that we make the most of every opportunity that we have together as a squad because we only have three international windows left before that tournament starts in July,” said Pauw following the announcement. “This training camp will be key to those preparations.

“China are a technically very good team who will be different from the type of teams we have come up against before. Playing against them gives us the chance to experience the pressure of international football against a highly skilled opponent.

“As part of the February training camp, we will also play against Germany in what we have agreed will be a behind-closed-doors game. This will be an excellent test for our players.”

International Friendly China v Republic of Ireland

Wednesday, February 22

KO 2pm [1pm Irish Time]

Estadio Nuevo Mirador

