Ireland WNT raise over €20,000 for Children's Health Foundation with match-worn jersey raffle

THE CHILDREN’S HEALTH Foundation has expressed its thanks to the Ireland women’s national football team following a fundraising effort that yielded more than €20,000.

The players donated their match-worn jerseys from the recent World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, with 709 people then entering an online raffle in the hope of winning one of the shirts.

That raised a sum of €10,322, which was bumped up considerably by an additional donation of €10,000 from Sky Ireland, the team’s main sponsor.

“From all of us in Children’s Health Foundation and on behalf of the staff and families in CHI (Children’s Health Ireland) hospitals and urgent care centres, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Republic of Ireland women’s national team for helping to raise an incredible €20,322 to help give every sick child every possible chance to survive, thrive and live to their potential.

“We would also like to thank every person that purchased a raffle ticket – your generosity will make a real difference for sick children,” said Children’s Health Foundation CEO Denise Fitzgerald.

Ireland midfielder Ciara Grant, who’s also a qualified doctor, was on hand to present the signed jerseys and the cheque to the Children’s Health Foundation.

She said: “On behalf of all the players and staff connected with the Ireland women’s national team, I’d like to thank everyone who donated to this initiative as every single cent will make a positive difference in helping sick children.

“Our captain, Katie McCabe, says it a lot but we all row in behind the sentiment that as international players representing our country we are fully aware of our status as role models, which is why it is so important for us to shine a light on different charities, initiatives and projects that merit some extra support.

“As someone who is involved in the healthcare industry, I know the fantastic work being done by the Children’s Health Foundation and this is simply our way of acknowledging that and giving something back. The sick children are so inspiring, so any bit we can give is something we are proud to do.

“I would also like to thank Sky Ireland for their generous donation. They have been brilliant sponsors of our team since coming onboard this year as we will look forward to working with them again in 2022, when we continue our campaign to qualify for the World Cup.”