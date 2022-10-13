Uefa launch investigation into 'potential inappropriate behaviour' by Irish players

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL GOVERNING body Uefa have launched a disciplinary investigation into a pro-IRA chant which appeared to be sung by some Irish players while celebrating their World Cup play-off over Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday.

In a short statement, Uefa announced that they were looking into the matter, citing “potential inappropriate behaviour” by the Irish players.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on 11 October 2022″, read the Uefa statement. “Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

Ireland made history on Tuesday night by qualifying for the 2023 women’s World Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park.

After the game, footage emerged on social media and from the Irish dressing room appearing to show some Irish players singing, ‘Ooh, ah, up the Ra’, part of the lyrics to ‘Celtic Symphony’ by The Wolfe Tones.

The FAI and manager Vera Pauw issued an apology over the matter yesterday.

“We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup”, read Pauw’s statement. “We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

Pauw then elaborated on the matter at a press event later in the day.

“We were made aware of a clip that has gone viral, out of the dressing room,” she said.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we are so sorry because there is no excuse for hurting people. It was unnecessary. I have spoken already with several players about it and the one who posted it is devastated, she is crying in her room. She is so, so sorry.

“But there is no excuse for it. If I would have been there, to be honest, I would not have recognised [the song's significance] because I am a foreigner, I don’t know the song, I don’t know what it means.

“But we are a team that is always respectful to everybody and respect is the first line of my first meeting with the players. That is why I feel so at home in this team because there is always respect for everybody and the fact that this has happened, there is no excuse for it. We cannot hurt people. It was part of the moment but that is not an excuse.

“So it is an educational moment also. We need to take responsibility at any moment, in any time.”

When contacted by The42, the FAI released the following statement, reiterating their apology.

“The Football Association of Ireland notes that Uefa is to conduct an investigation around the Scotland v Republic of Ireland 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

“The FAI again apologises for any offence caused and we will continue to review this situation accordingly to ensure that our international players and staff, across all of our teams, are aware of their responsibilities.”

With reporting by Paul Fennessy