Ellen Molloy. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Selection

Molloy returns, Keane gets call to cover for suspended Brosnan in Ireland play-off squad

Ireland play Georgia over two legs for the prize of a final round Euros qualifier against Wales or Slovakia.
10.10am, 17 Oct 2024
0
0

EILEEN GLEESON HAS announced her squad for the first round of the Euro 2025 play-offs, with Athlone Town goalkeeper Katie Keane drafted in to provide additional cover for Courtney Brosnan, who is suspended for the first leg of the tie against Georgia. 

Brosnan will miss the first leg in Tblisi on Friday, 25 October, but will be available for the return leg at Tallaght Stadium on Monday, 29 October. Keane will therefore link up with the Irish squad after Sunday’s FAI Cup final. Brosnan won’t travel to Georgia, and will join the squad in Dublin ahead of the second leg. 

All of Megan Campbell (ankle), Jess Ziu (knee), Ruesha Littlejohn (Achilles) and Jamie Finn (knee) miss out through injury, while the FAI say Emily Murphy is unavailable. 

Kyra Carusa and Heather Payne return to the squad having missed the July games with France and England.  Ellen Molloy, now at Sheffield United, is included and seeks a first senior cap since 2022. 

Ireland must win two play-off rounds to qualify for next summer’s Euros in Switzerland, and will face either Wales or Slovakia in the next round should they see off Georgia. The FAI have lined up the Aviva Stadium as the home venue for the second round of the play-offs, should Ireland progress. 


Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Katie Keane (Athlone Town)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ellen Molloy (Sheffield United), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns)

FIXTURES
Uefa Euro 2025 Qualifying Play-Off Round 1, First Leg
Georgia v Ireland
Friday, October 25th
Mikheil Meskhi II Stadium
KO 20:00 (17:00 Irish Time)
LIVE on RTÉ2

Uefa Euro 2025 Qualifying Play-Off
Round 1, Second Leg
Ireland v Georgia
Tuesday, October 29th
Tallaght Stadium
KO 19:30
LIVE on RTÉ2

