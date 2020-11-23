BE PART OF THE TEAM

Campbell returns for first time in over a year as Pauw names squad for decisive Germany qualifier

One Megan in, one Megan out as Vera Pauw puts together a squad of 27 for next Tuesday’s likely pivotal clash.

By Gavan Casey Monday 23 Nov 2020, 6:09 PM
Man City's Megan Campbell (R) is in line to feature for Ireland for the first time since October 2019.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s national team manager Vera Pauw has drafted 27 players into her squad ahead of the crucial Euro 2022 qualifier with Germany in Dublin on Tuesday week.

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell has returned to international duty after a long-term injury having last represented her country in the 3-2 win over Ukraine 13 months ago.

Megan Connolly is a high-profile absentee through injury, however, while Hayley Nolan and Alli Murphy are unavailable having been deemed close contacts following a Covid case at London City Lionesses. Kyra Carusa, meanwhile, is unable to travel into Ireland due to Covid protocols in Denmark, where she plays for HB Køge.

The defensive duo of Louise Quinn and Harriet Scott are scheduled to link up with Pauw’s squad later this week.

Ireland began their preparations in Dublin on Sunday ahead of their final qualifier, which will likely determine whether or not they reach a qualifying play-off in second spot.

Ireland have been training since yesterday (Sunday), but defensive duo Louise Quinn and Harriet Scott will join the squad later this week.

Germany have already been confirmed as Group I winners and automatic qualifiers, while Ireland (13 points) and third-placed Ukraine (12 points) will battle it out for a play-off berth.

Ukraine, however, play Montenegro on 1 December — the same day as Ireland’s encounter with Germany — and will be expected to take all three points against inferior opposition on paper.

Pauw’s side will likely therefore have to beat Germany in order to keep their Euro dreams alive.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)
Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Eabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion – on loan from NC Courage), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion)

