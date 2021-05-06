Pauw's Ireland set to start World Cup campaign with September trip to Georgia

IRELAND WILL OPEN their 2023 Women’s World Cup qualification bid with a trip to Georgia in September.
Ireland’s opening Group A fixture has been confirmed for 17 September, the first of the five games slated for this year.
Vera Pauw’s side will then host top seeds Sweden on 21 October before travelling to Finland on 26 October ahead of a November double-header which sees both Slovakia and Georgia come to Dublin.
The campaign resumes in April 2022 when Ireland travel to Sweden before finishing with games at home to Finland and away to Slovakia in September 2022.
The group winner will qualify automatically for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand while the runners-up will enter the Uefa play-offs in October 2022.
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Fixtures – Group A
- 17 September 2021: Georgia v Republic of Ireland
- 21 October 2021: Republic of Ireland v Sweden
- 26 October 2021: Finland v Republic of Ireland
- 25 November 2021: Republic of Ireland v Slovakia
- 30 November 2021: Republic of Ireland v Georgia
- 12 April 2022: Sweden v Republic of Ireland
- 1 September 2022: Republic of Ireland v Finland
- 6 September 2022: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS