This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland at full strength for this weekend's Olympic qualifying tournament

A place at Tokyo 2020 is on the line in Kazan.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 12:55 PM
47 minutes ago 700 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4717010

THE IRELAND WOMEN sevens team is fully locked and loaded for this weekend’s crucial Olympic qualifier in Kazan, as Stan McDowell’s side go in search of a coveted Tokyo 2020 berth. 

A 13-player squad has been named for the trip to Russia, where the overall winners of the Rugby Europe Olympic qualifying tournament earn a direct passage through to next summer’s Games. 

Ireland's Stacey Flood Stacey Flood is set to win her 30th cap. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Ireland have been drawn in Pool C alongside familiar foes Spain, Romania and the Czech Republic.

Lucy Mulhall captains the squad, which includes the fit-again Audrey O’Flynn, while Stacey Flood — only just back from injury — is set to win her 30th Ireland sevens cap in Russia. 

There is an experienced and settled look to McDowell’s side, with Louise Galvin, Hannah Tyrrell and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe all included.

Kathy Baker, Eve Higgins, Anna McGann, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Megan Burns, Brittany Hogan and Emily Lane make up the panel having gained experience during this year’s World Series. 

“The players have had the Olympic qualifier at the back of their minds all season and now that it’s upon us they are raring to go,” McDowell said.

“There were some very big positives to take from the games in Marcoussis last month, as well as key learnings to bring into this weekend. This tournament is about taking each game as it comes and focusing on each moment during each of these games.”

Ireland's Lucy Mulhall Ireland captain Lucy Mulhall. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Ireland open their campaign against Romania on Saturday afternoon before further pool games against Czech Republic and Spain, with the play-offs and finals taking place on Sunday. 

While the overall winners earn the main prize of Tokyo 2020 qualification, the second and third-place finishers will advance to next year’s World Rugby Repechage where two more Olympic berths are available.

Ireland sevens squad:  

  • Kathy Baker (Blackrock/Leinster)
  • Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)
  • Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
  • Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster)
  • Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)
  • Anna McGann (UCD/Old Belvedere/Leinster)
  • Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum) (captain)
  • Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)
  • Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)
  • Audrey O’Flynn (Ireland Sevens Programme)
  • Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster).

Ireland’s fixtures:

Saturday, 13 July

  • Ireland v Romania, 12.06pm local time/10.06am Irish time
  • Ireland v Czech Republic, 2.51pm local time/12.51pm Irish time
  • Spain v Ireland, 5.14pm local time/3.14pm Irish time

Sunday, 14 July

  • Play-offs and finals.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie