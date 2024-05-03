Ireland remain unbeaten as Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier semi-final beckons

IRELAND REMAIN UNBEATEN as they prepare for the semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

Victory over Netherlands ensured they closed out Group B with a perfect record and will face Scotland in the semi-finals on Sunday. The winner will advance to Tuesday’s final while also ensuring qualification to the the 2024 ICC Women’s World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.

With her team struggling on 55-4 halfway through their first innings, Ireland captai Laura Delany struck a third T20I half century – and her highest score in this format – in a 45-ball unbeaten 70, an innings that included eight fours and two sixes.

Her innings took Ireland to a total of 144-4, with Delany then returning figures of 3-6 with the ball to give Ireland a 54-run victory.

Ireland innings – 144-4 (20 overs; L Delany 70*, E Richardson 34*; I Zwilling 2-13)

Netherlands innings – 90 (17.3 overs; BdL 20; L Delany 3-6, O Prendergast 3-26, A Kelly 2-6)

Ireland won by 54 runs

