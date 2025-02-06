Opportunity for 'high potential young players' as Ireland women's development squad named

AN IRELAND WOMEN’S development group has been named to face the Ireland Women U19s in a training game later this month.

This comes as the FAI explore new ways to bridge the gap between the underage and senior international teams — and address the disconnect with the Women’s League of Ireland.

A 17-player squad — sourced mainly from the Women’s Premier Division — has been selected for the behind-closed-doors game at the FAI HQ, which will be observed by new Ireland head coach Carla Ward and her support staff.

The game will take place during the upcoming international window, as Ward’s Ireland gear up to face Türkiye and Slovenia in the Nations League on 21 and 25 February, and Dave Connell’s U19s link up for a training camp.

Ellen Molloy, Erin McLaughlin, Eva Mangan, Emily Whelan and Aoibheann Clancy are among the “high potential young players” involved who have previously received senior call-ups.

“This is a great opportunity to explore what is possible in bridging the gap between our under-19s and senior team,” said FAI Chief Football Officer Marc Canham.

“With our under-19s already scheduled to have a training camp at home, it made sense to bring together players who may no longer be eligible for our underage international teams but still pushing to reach the senior team.

“It is important to continue to aid the development of the most high potential young Irish players and we will use this international window to provide them with the kind of high level coaching and support that we have been giving to our girls’ under-16s, women’s under-17s and under-19s during our recent winter training programme.”

Home-based training sessions were used to help bridge the gap during the Colin Bell and Vera Pauw eras, but they have been discontinued, while calls have heightened for an U23 international team of late.

The introduction of this development group is a step in the right direction.

It appears the FAI inadvertently broke two transfers while naming the squads: Aoife Kelly looks set to join Wexford from Shamrock Rovers, while Mary Phillips is in line for a move to Peamount United from Athlone Town.

Ireland women’s development group

Goalkeepers: Jayne Merren (Wexford), Maria O’Sullivan (Watford)

Defenders: Therese Kinnevey (Galway United), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Eve Dossen (Galway United), Kayleigh Shine (Athlone Town), Kate Thompson (Galway United), Melissa O’Kane (Shamrock Rovers), Shauna Brennan (Athlone Town)

Midfielders: Ellen Molloy (Wexford), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne), Erin McLaughlin (Portsmouth), Scarlett Herron (Shamrock Rovers), Eva Mangan (Cork City)

Forwards: Emma Doherty (Galway United), Kelly Brady (Athlone Town), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City)

Ireland WU19 squad

Goalkeepers: Katie Keane (Shamrock Rovers), Nicole Nix (Galway United)

Defenders: Heidi Mackin (Cork City), Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan (Wexford), Niamh Cotter (Cork City), Mary Phillips (Peamount United), Aoife Kelly (Wexford), Kiera Sena (Cork City)

Midfielders: Jess Fitzgerald (Peamount United), Aoibhe Brennan (Bohemians), Ellen Dolan (Peamount United), Lucy Fitzgerald (Athlone Town), Hannah Healy (Bohemians), Freya Healy (Peamount United), Aoife Murphy O’Connor (Athlone Town)

Forwards: Joy Ralph (Shamrock Rovers), Rebecca Devereux (Shelbourne), Isabel Ryan (Athlone Town), Ceola Bergin (Galway United), Katie O’Reilly (Shamrock Rovers), Hazel Donegan (Athlone Town), Lia O’Leary (Bristol City)