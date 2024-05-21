Ireland Women's Four qualify for Paris Olympics at Lucerne Regatta

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S Four have booked their place in Paris after winning their final at the Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne this morning.

The team of Emily Hegarty (Skibbereen), Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians), Natalie Long (Lee Valley) and Imogen Magner (Carlow) edged Denmark to win the Women’s Four final.

The Danish Four led from the start but a strong finish saw the Irish team close the gap across the final stretch, eventually winning by more than a second with a time of 06:37.59.

The top two from the final both qualified for the Paris Olympics.

The Ireland crew will remain unchanged for the Games.

Hegarty and Magner were part of the bronze-winning Ireland boat at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Later today, Konan Pazzaia will compete in the Men’s Single A final (11.40am), while Sanita Puspure will race in the Women’s Single A final (11.58am).