New faces for Ireland as Vera Pauw's preparations for World Cup ramp up

VERA PAUW HAS named two new players in her squad for Ireland’s friendly with China later this month as preparations gear up for a first appearance at the Women’s World Cup later this summer.

As well as a 10-day training camp in Spain, Ireland will also face the AFC Women’s Asian Cup winners on 22 February.

While a raft of injuries have ruled out the likes of Niamh Fahey (calf), Chloe Mustaki (groin), Leanne Kiernan (ankle), Savannah McCarthy, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill (all ACL), Pauw has been boosted by the return to fitness of Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly and Heather Payne after missing last November’s 4-0 win over Morocco.

WNT Squad confirmed for #CHNIRL & February Training Camp ☘️



🇨🇳 v 🇮🇪

🗓️ | Wednesday, February 22

⏰ | KO 14:00 (13:00 Irish Time)

📍 | Estadio Nuevo Mirador, Cadiz

💻 | Broadcast details to follow#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/smPqbxBjNf — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 10, 2023

Durham WFC goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon and Glasgow City defender Claire Walsh are also brought in following impressive spells at club level, with first-time call-ups for two players who have received FIFA international clearance: defender Aoife Mannion and forward Marissa Sheva.

Manchester United centre-back Mannion, who last month returned from a cruciate knee ligament injury, has roots in Mayo through her mother and Galway-born father, while Sheva has connections with Tyrone (grandfather) and Donegal (grandmother).

The Ireland boss will be speaking to the media later this morning.