Thursday 2 December 2021
Ireland women's team donate jerseys to raise funds for sick children

‘This is just a small gesture, but we hope it can make a difference.’

By Emma Duffy Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 11:15 AM
the-ireland-team The Ireland XI before the Slovakia game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team have donated their jerseys from a recent World Cup qualifier to raise funds for sick children in the run-up to Christmas.

The Girls In Green offered up their full squad jerseys from last week’s draw with Slovakia to Children’s Health Foundation, who will raffle the jerseys online.

Monies raised — the minimum donation is €10 per ticket — will to go to children’s hospitals and urgent care centres in Ireland, giving all sick children every chance, particularly at this difficult time of year.

“From all of us in Children’s Health Foundation and on behalf of the staff and families in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team for helping to raise the vital funds to help give every sick child every possible chance to survive, thrive and live to their potential,” Denise Fitzgerald, CEO of Children’s Health Foundation, said.

“We would also like to thank every person that will purchase a raffle ticket – your generosity will make a real difference for sick children.”
 
Speaking on behalf of the team, captain Katie McCabe added: “We have received fantastic support this year, from the Football Association of Ireland, our management amd backroom staff, our sponsors, the media and, of course, our fans. So we wanted to give something back to the people who we consider to be our heroes – the healthcare professionals and the brave kids in children’s hospitals and care centres.

“Hopefully the raffle can be a success so that much-needed funds are raised for the Children’s Health Foundation. This is just a small gesture from each of the players in the Women’s National Team squad but we hope that it can make a difference.”

The raffle will take place on Thursday, 16 December at 5pm.

You can enter — and donate — here >

