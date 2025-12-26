The inside story of the greatest week in Irish football history

HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON WAS about to become a grandfather just after the Republic of Ireland’s final, must-win World Cup qualifier in Hungary, so no wonder the importance of energy was on his mind.

Those in the 58-year-old’s inner circle knew there could be news on the birth of his first grandchild from back home in Iceland at any moment.

Perhaps that is why a dominant message from the manager’s pre-match press conference was about those people in life that inspire and make you a better version of yourself.

Hallgrímsson dealt with the usual questions ahead of the game but made sure to single out Seamus Coleman for special praise.

He is not the first and he will not be the last.

“I think in general, in life, and all people, and it applies to football, there’s two kinds of people. People that are vacuums and people that are batteries, you know, that will give energy, will give joy, will give enthusiasm.

“That’s probably the biggest compliment I can give to anyone in life – he is the biggest battery I have worked with in a football team. He is a man that loves his country and will do anything, not only to shine himself, but to get the best out of everyone around him.”

Coleman, of course, had initially been cut adrift from the squad for the start of the campaign due to a lack of playing time at Everton.

Hallgrímsson explained it at the time – without much pushback it must be said – and felt it “would not send the right message” to include the Donegal native.

A 2-2 draw with 10-man Hungary in the Dublin opener followed by what felt like a fatal 2-1 defeat away to Armenia then shook Hallgrímsson to his core. So much so that some prominent FAI figures felt they would not have to consider sacking the manager because he might just be prepared to walk away and resign.

Hallgrímsson kept a low profile in the day or so after, something that was noted around Abbotstown offices. From a point where the powers that be felt like he had Ireland on the right course, all of a sudden this was thrown into doubt, along with his position.

The 42 also understands that if things had not gone so badly in Yerevan, then the Icelander would have potentially agreed a new deal ahead of the following month’s window in October.

But now everything had changed.

Indeed, the day after that sobering defeat to Armenia, the FAI confirmed the appointment of former Shamrock Rovers CEO John Martin as the association’s director of football. Hallgrímsson now had someone new to report to.

Coleman would then be recalled to the squad – and the starting XI – for what turned out to be an impressive team display away to Portugal, although Ruben Neves’ 91st-minute goal meant Ireland left Lisbon with nothing.

An emotional Seamus Coleman after beating Hungary. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

In an interview with Off The Ball afterwards, Coleman admitted that he was disappointed at being left out previously and “wanted to show people on the pitch” what he was still capable of.

A 1-0 win over Armenia a few days later in Dublin at least gave some hope that progress to the World Cup play-off stage was still possible going into the final two games, first at home to Portugal and then away to Hungary.

What followed in November was perhaps the greatest week in Irish football history, awakening a public’s affection in the most dramatic, emotional way possible.

But before Ronaldo was sent off, before the crying eyes from an Ireland fan that travelled around the world along with the laughter of 51,000 people in Aviva Stadium, before Troy Parrott’s hat-trick in Hungary and before the videos that went viral throughout the globe, there was the meeting on Monday morning before the first training session.

A week that began with an unimaginable kind of glory started with Seamus Coleman delivering a powerful message to the Ireland management, players, and staff that would set the tone for what was to come over seven unforgettable days.

*****

To continue with the battery metaphor, it was clear to those being addressed by Coleman that he wanted them fully plugged in for the games to come.

He is not the captain – Nathan Collins continues to wear the armband – but at the end of the first meeting held by Hallgrímsson on Monday morning, Coleman then stood up to deliver a parting message that sources in the room say stuck with them for the rest of the week.

He is understood to have told everyone to get it in their heads that they have both the ability and opportunity to do something truly special, and to not even think about rocking into the week thinking their chances of reaching the World Cup are finished.

Coleman acknowledged that their odds in the group may now be slim but was adamant that wasn’t an excuse to give up. He then proceeded to go around the room and make the point that the chances of each player even being in such a position were slimmer as they had all overcome bigger odds and challenges in their own careers to be able to represent their country.

That wasn’t all.

The talk to his teammates also centered around how special a week this could be for the country, what it would mean to people to see the team succeed and that it could provide a lift for Irish people at home and those scattered around the world.

These words would prove prophetic given the scenes that emerged in the aftermath of Budapest, and Coleman’s speech, no longer than three minutes, was described as unique and inspiring.

Hallgrímsson, too, had already made that week’s plan of action clear in the players’ minds. As well as providing the usual schedule for the training and meetings to come – including the importance of set-pieces – he also laid out the various permutations at play, including goal difference, with Hungary due to face Armenia in Yerevan in the earlier kick-off before Ireland took on Portugal that Thursday evening.

Liam Scales (left) looks on as Dara O'Shea lifts Jayson Molumby in training before the Portugal game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Hallgrímsson’s message was clear, though, and that everything hinged on getting a positive result against Portugal. He spoke with confidence that there would be chances to exploit them provided Ireland were able to take them when they appeared.

His processes remained the same, there was no great shake up or mood swing to try and inspire. Belief was growing and the chat around the team was that this could be the camp they would be able to look back on together in 10 years’ time and remember it for something truly special.

The Monday session before Thursday’s game was a lighter, reduced one due to a number of key players being in action for their clubs on Sunday. Caoimhin Kelleher and Nathan Collins played for Brentford, Liam Scales and Johnny Kenny were on Celtic duty, while Troy Parrott arrived to Dublin following AZ Alkmaar’s demoralising 5-1 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven.

Any doubts about his confidence levels would soon be shattered.

Of more concern to Hallgrímsson, assistant head coach John O’Shea and coach Paddy McCarthy was Evan Ferguson’s ankle injury. Kenny had been drafted in as a late replacement once it became clear that the Roma striker did not react well to a light session to test the water back in Italy.

There was still some hope 48 hours before the game in Budapest that he might be able to make a dramatic appearance but further struggles with training that week meant he was left out. Ferguson would watch the game from the Scholars’ Lounge Irish pub in the Italian capital.

Ireland wouldn’t have even had a chance at this stage if it wasn’t for Ferguson’s three goals, but now Parrott would have his chance to stake a claim. Management and teammates had faith in him not only because of his incredible start to the season in the Netherlands, but also his consistency in each international window as one of the hardest workers in training.

Parrott comes into his own when the tempo of the training sessions are increased and demands ramped up. There are those who have shared a dressing room with him for Ireland over the last few years who feel like they might not fully know the person, but they trust him and believe he is capable of doing special things.

He is described as guarded and thoughtful with an intense focus on what he does and says.

He is a beast in training and, in more ways than one during this week of weeks, he would prove to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

*****

After that light session in Abbotstown early on Monday, a set piece meeting that evening provided the first visuals and details of the corner kick routine that would lead to Parrott’s first goal against Portugal.

Hallgrimsson, O’Shea and McCarthy were a united force, reminding the players of how Portugal defend set pieces and how they should attack. The next day they got to work on the training pitches that are open to the elements in what can feel like the windiest part of west Dublin.

As was revealed after the fact, Scales had been struggling to get to grips with his part of the bargain with the knockdown at the far post from Josh Cullen’s delivery.

Scales (right) celebrates with Dara O'Shea after playing his part in Troy Parrott's goal. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

It wasn’t just staff like McCarthy on his case, teammates taking part in the drill that day were also letting him know in no uncertain terms that he needed to “do fucking better”. If he wasn’t miscuing his contact or trying to score himself, the wind was also causing issues.

Still, Scales was calm and repeated the same thing at training or in the hotel when the situation was brought up: “I’ll do it when it matters.”

Just as important for a set-piece that was all about that second contact was the strength required by the man in the six-yard box to make sure he was still in position to tap home.

Parrott had to deal with Ruben Dias getting to grips with him while remembering the importance of making sure he didn’t get jostled out of position to provide the finish.

Despite Scales’ struggles, confidence continued to grow on the training pitch and around the camp. The game plan and set up would be the same as the narrow loss in Lisbon with the belief Portugal would be more exposed and susceptible to not just set-pieces but also quick counter attacks and balls in behind.

Hallgrímsson also stressed to the players that getting the fans behind them would create a different kind of environment for Portugal that could allow Ireland to capitalise.

Even on such a momentous week the atmosphere among the players was relaxed. Coleman’s oratory skills were not just evident in that earlier speech to his teammates.

The 37-year-old is one of the squad members who is a regular player of the card game ‘Werewolf’, or simply ‘Wolf’ as it is known among them.

Essentially, it is a version of the television series The Traitors that has become a huge hit in recent years and is also now one of the core social activities for the players when they are together.

Lead physio Danny Millar and athletic therapist Sam Rice helped instigate the game.

In the days leading up to Portugal there were up to a dozen of the Ireland players involved throughout the week – on the eve of facing Hungary that number was closer to 20 in the team working room that has a pool table and tennis table.

Hallgrímsson, O’Shea and McCarthy don’t take part but have been known to enjoy watching on when things get heated and, given it’s a room full of professional footballers, the game is always on a knife edge.

They can see the different dynamics at play, the different instincts of players and how they operate. Given there is also a lot of downtime during camps and players could easily just stay in their own rooms – the days of sharing with a teammate are gone – it’s also seen as an important tool to build morale.

In the Ireland team’s version of The Traitors – often a simple message of ‘Wolf’ with the time and place to play will be thrown into the WhatsApp group set up for each camp – there is the narrator who orchestrates proceedings.

A playful Ronaldo before his pre-match press conference in Dublin.

There is an element of trust required as to begin with each player who gets involved sits around the room and is given a card. Three players will be designated as a ‘Wolf’, one will be a ‘Witch’, which allows them to choose which of the ‘Villagers’ to save from being killed.

At the start, once each player is given their card and knows their role, they are then told by the narrator to close their eyes with only each ‘Wolf’ allowed to open them, this is so they can see who else they must plot with to try and avoid detection as well as pick out each ‘Villager’ to kill off.

Coleman provided one great defence of his ‘Villager’ status when he was accused of being a ‘Wolf’ and after winning that trust it turned out he was indeed one of the three ‘Wolves’.

Goalkeepers Mark Travers and Kelleher are another two of the cannier operators while Jayson Molumby has been known to throw the game into a state of disarray with his approach.

Parrott also gets involved while Dara O’Shea was ‘Narrator’ before the Portugal game. He would also prove to be a central character to the drama on the pitch when Ronaldo was sent off for swinging an elbow at him in the second half.

*****

In the minutes before the Ireland players headed out to do their warm up before facing Portugal, a group of them gathered around a phone in one of the indoor astro turf areas near the home dressing room.

They did their activation work, loosened up, and also watched the final few minutes of Hungary’s game in Armenia. Just like a number of journalists not far away or thousands of fans elsewhere in the stadium and beyond, they were left disappointed as the hosts wasted a glorious late chance to equalise.

The Hungarian victory by a one-goal margin meant Ireland now knew that in the worst case scenario they would need at least a draw against Portugal and then require a two-goal win in Budapest.

What happened next would become the first instalment of a two-part story of triumph against the odds.

The Ireland players had taken notice of Ronaldo’s pre-match press conference as well as the words of Hallgrímsson who felt the referee needed to be the one in control of the game and not the Portugal legend.

Ronaldo does the crying eyes gesture. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“Really? I think he tries to play . . . he tries to make pressure to the referee,” Ronaldo said in response to the Irish manager’s comments before the game.

“For sure, he’s a smart guy. He knows where they can push. I know how the coach is thinking and how they try to make pressure – or to take away the pressure from their players.

“It’s normal, because they know if they lose tomorrow they are out, so they try to make things around the game to do things.

“I really like the fans here,” Ronaldo added. “The support they give to the national team, it’s lovely. For me, it’s a pleasure to come and play here again. Of course, it will be tough. I hope they don’t boo me too much tomorrow. I swear that I’m going to try to be a good boy.”

As the first half wore on, Ireland could sense Ronaldo’s agitation. By half-time, with Parrott’s goals putting them 2-0 up and Portugal struggling, he was already reaching boiling point.

As he left the pitch for the interval he was shouting and arguing with some Ireland staff and players making their way down to the dressing room. Some wanted to retaliate but were warned not to in case they were the ones to suffer punishment from the officials.

Calm heads were required.

Ronaldo after being sent off. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ronaldo’s mood and demeanour worsened after the break and culminated in his 59th-minute red card for swinging an elbow at Dara O’Shea. What followed was hilarious. Ronaldo made the crying eyes gesture to Kelleher and O’Shea before VAR intervened to confirm the sending off.

Aviva Stadium erupted and the clip of the Ireland fan doing the crying eyes back to Ronaldo went viral around the world. This was the 40-year-old’s first sending off for his country and before he left the pitch he stood in the middle of the pitch and sarcastically applauded the crowd before approaching Hallgrímsson on the touchline and remonstrating with him.

This was the source of bemusement when the Ireland players and staff returned to their hotel just after midnight for a team meal. For some in the set-up, they could not believe how comfortable they were in the game and how enjoyable the last 30 minutes were.

Phones were out and videos shared among them of the moment. Some could not get over that Ronaldo had been clearly wound up to such an extent. It was commented on how much he has achieved in the game, the trophies he’s won and success he’s had, yet here he was behaving in such a way and losing his head against Ireland.

Just before the ref decided to send him off, Ronaldo told the player he elbowed to stop crying. After VAR intervened and the red came out, the Irish fans hit him with the exact same gesture 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/NrNhcNlKNh — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) November 13, 2025

Robbie Brady, still recovering from injury, was there at full-time with his young son in the tunnel area greeting his teammates as they left the dressing room.

For most this was the best night they had experienced as an Ireland player. There hadn’t really been one as euphoric since Brady’s header against Italy in Lille at Euro 2016.

A few days later it would get even better.

******

The wolves were out in force among the Ireland players the night before facing Hungary, around 20 of the squad took part in the game.

They were out elsewhere, too.

That Saturday morning the FAI top brass woke up to see Damien Duff interviewed in the Irish Independent.

Previously a vocal critic of the association, a question about whether he would like to manage his country sparked a response that could be interpreted whichever way you wanted.

“Would I?” Duff replied, a silence following.

“I think the pause says everything. I don’t know. I always would have said ‘no’. So that, ‘I guess’, would be my answer now. Like I said, even the pause. It was never on my radar. Would I? I don’t know.”

For some in Irish football circles this answer and the timing of the interview reinforced a growing belief that Duff was being lined up to replace Hallgrímsson. The win over Portugal happened after Duff’s interview took place – while he was working as a Fifa observer at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar – so his position was far stronger.

The night before Portugal, though, sources in the game here were adamant Duff had been approached.

“It’s happening,” read one message.

Or was it?

From left: Ireland coach Paddy McCarthy, manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, and assistant John O'Shea during training. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The 42 understands that the FAI did not make an approach – formal or otherwise – to any potential new manager. Duff was not spoken to. No one was sounded out or asked about their interest in the job.

One agent for a former Premier League manager, who also took charge of a country at the European Championships, was politely rebuffed despite making numerous attempts to put his client forward forward before that month’s international window.

That is not to say a list with anywhere from five to 10 names would not have been drawn up and examined should they need to find a new manager, but the sense within the FAI was there was no need to rush any decision or have something lined up behind Hallgrímsson’s back when there were still two important games to play.

The FAI were hoping for the best with the results to come that week, and they got it.

But before the Ireland squad even joined up for camp a report in the Irish Examiner stated that Hallgrímsson was being tracked by Indonesia after they sacked Patrick Kluivert.

When asked about whether he was aware of those links, he said: “No. Absolutely not. I plan to stay here until June [for the World Cup]. Nothing else matters. But then again, after this camp, we will take these questions, but now, we just focus on Portugal and after that we focus on Hungary, then we focus on the play-offs.”

Hallgrímsson spoke with the FAI prior to the camp. The conversation was amicable, contract talks and discussions about his future were not on the agenda.

The demands and expectations that were being placed on Hallgrímsson were the ones he had set for himself by declaring that Ireland were capable of reaching the World Cup and that he expected them to be there.

Reaching the play-off with Czechia means he is now in the strongest bargaining position yet. The FAI want him to remain, that much has been made clear, they expect him to be in demand too and have been looking at what else they can do better for him, and not just financially. There has not been a sense of being rushed into striking an improved deal to simply earn a quick buck, Hallgrímsson has been described as relaxed about the issue and there is also an awareness of the possibility that he may simply decide that qualification for the World Cup and taking Ireland to North America next summer would be the perfect swansong, and that a new adventure awaits in a different part of the world after the tournament.

Such a scenario is only considered possible now because of events against Portugal and then in Budapest. It is a day – and night – that management, staff, players, and their friends and family, agree is the most emotional they have experienced together.

*****

Ireland’s flight to Hungary on the Friday afternoon was a relaxed one, even if the weather in Dublin wasn’t great. Things had been slightly less peaceful in the morning training session for those players who didn’t get minutes against Portugal or only played a part off the bench as a sub.

The training pitch at Abbotstown was cutting up, the wind and rain was brutal, and while the mood was good it was a session described as like a bloodbath with some heavy touches and hefty tackles.

The competitive spirit was clear, it was enjoyable.

Troy Parrott scores the winner against Hungary. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

On the flight, Hallgrímsson and his coaching staff were stuck into their laptops finalising the last bits of preparation for the meetings to come before the game.

With just one training session in the stadium before the match it was decided – as tends to be the case – not to do any set piece or shape work just in case details would be fed back to the Hungarians.

They simply had some fun with shooting, box-work and small sided games. Instead, it was a meeting-intense pre-match, but of course there was still time for that 20-man game of ‘Wolf’ to take their minds off things.

Coleman was the biggest fitness concern going into the Hungary game, staff deliberating over whether the veteran would be able to go again for another 90 minutes so soon after Portugal.

He carried out his recovery duties and felt strong. He played. Chiedozie Ogbene is another who needs to be carefully monitored after a year out with an Achilles injury and there had been no indications that his body was suffering. The pulled hamstring that forced him off on 53 minutes was a blow they didn’t see coming.

Ferguson also still wasn’t responding well to his work on the training pitch in Rome so it was confirmed that he would remain at the club rather than gambling with a place on the bench.

A reminder of Scales' leap for the winning goal.

Ireland would find a way to get the goals required.

The feeling for the players when they arrived at the imposing Puskás Arena was one of defiance. They sensed the mood among the opposition and those within the stadium as one of triumphalism.

This was Hungary’s day to qualify for the play-offs. For some it felt like this was the start of a party and they just wanted Ireland to turn up and leave as soon as possible. Some players even got the feeling from their rivals that they never expected Ireland to be capable of beating them.

They saw their smiles and the laughter and jokes before kick-off. They felt written off and it helped feed into an underdog mentality. When Hungary took that early lead the message was simple: Don’t panic and don’t concede again.

Parrott converted his penalty to draw level before Hungary retook the lead before half-time. Again, some in the Irish camp felt like the hosts thought they had it in the bag and Ireland were beaten. But as the second half wore on a different kind of tension gripped both sets of players, and when Parrott met Finn Azaz’s delightful chipped pass on 80 minutes it set up a grandstand finish.

The dynamic didn’t change straight away, although the minutes that followed did fuel a belief among the Irish players and staff that they could pull off a famous win. In the seven minutes after Parrott equalised Hungary won four corners.

Each time, Dominik Szoboszlai trotted over to take them and each time he insisted on putting the ball into the penalty area rather than trying to take the sting out of the game.

The feeling among some was that Hungary were caught between two stools and their captain, despite an impressive all-round performance, got it wrong by pushing at least five teammates forward for each of those corners.

The last one, in the 87th minute, had taken the wind out of Ireland’s sails somewhat after the Liverpool midfielder broke forward from his position to force Kelleher into a save. It was anticipated that he would bring teammates into the corner and try to kill a couple of more minutes.

Instead, he put it into the box again and from that point on Ireland were able to sustain pressure. Hungary barely got out of their own half from that point.

Milos Kerkez was being targeted down the Ireland right as the Liverpool man was out on his feet.

When Johnny Kenny’s shot was saved at the near post seconds into five minutes of added time some in the Ireland set-up felt that was the moment that had slipped by.

CEO David Courell and FAI president Paul Cooke were with their Hungarian counterparts in the VVIP area where the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, was also looking on anxiously.

Then came the moment that made a country stop for a second before going wild for what felt like an eternity.

Some could not believe Scales had the energy or power still left in his legs to leap so high above two Hungary defenders and meet Kelleher’s long ball with a deft knockdown. Once again he delivered with his head when it mattered.

Heimir Hallgrímsson salutes the fans. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

RTÉ would release a stunning slow motion clip of the goal in the days that followed but for those few seconds there were some on the pitch and on the sideline who felt like it was also the longest couple of seconds of their lives.

Parrott’s anticipation and execution was followed by a similarly instinctive release of emotion with celebrations that were replicated throughout Ireland and around the world.

Just as Seamus Coleman had said they would in that very first meeting.

There were hugs and tears between teammates and staff on the pitch. They formed two lines and stood below the joyous away fans serenading them with The Fields of Athenry. There were more tears and more hugs.

Hallgrímsson made a speech to his squad and staff back in the dressing room that echoed a lot of the same points that he touched on in his pre-match press conference about remembering the people who stood by them in the toughest moments. The FAI later released the footage to give an insight into his message.

Orban and the Hungarian delegation were respectful and magnanimous in defeat but the Ireland party would not be hanging around for too much longer as a couple of hours later they would be heading home to Dublin.

It was decided among a fair few of the players to change their own plans. Most had family and friends in Budapest who were staying in the Hungarian capital expecting the players to do the same before then flying back to their club a day or two later.

You have watched The Moment nearly 30 million times already, why not watch it once or twice more, in super slow motion#coybig #troyparrott pic.twitter.com/AwyHNwD902 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 18, 2025

The win changed everything with the players deciding they wanted to be together, so family were left in Budapest to celebrate amongst themselves, although Parrott did opt to remain with his loved ones and enjoyed a KFC near the team hotel.

With his hood up and tucking into a Zinger burger, dozens of Ireland fans also having grub had no idea their hat-trick hero was there as well.

More than a dozen of the Ireland squad were doing just what so many others were enjoying at home while they waited to board the flight back to Dublin. They were watching the celebrations of the third goal captured in a bar at Dublin Airport (renamed Troy Parrott International Airport immediately afterwards), the fans going wild in pubs all over the world and replaying Parrott’s winning goal time and again.

Cans were shared out around the plane. Players mingled, Courell congratulated them, and the music was blaring, although the party was by no means wild by this stage and the pilot and cabin crew even jokingly apologised that they would have to return to their seats for landing on the approach to Dublin.

Things were just getting going.

One day in Budapest 💚



Better Days ahead thanks to a win for the ages.



The story of a famous day from @IanByrneFilms with a little help from @DermotKennedy 😊 pic.twitter.com/HH57FDwl2L — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 19, 2025

Assistant Paddy McCarthy got a text from Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner to say he could have the next day off to enjoy the celebrations, as well as recover physically and emotionally from the entire experience.

A video of Robbie Keane singing in Gibney’s in Malahide was another doing the rounds on social media before take off. Within a couple of hours Hallgrímsson, his staff and those players who returned had joined the party with Ireland’s record goal scorer, who just so happens to be in charge of a Ferencvaros team currently top of the Hungarian league.

Some in the squad admitted to being a little star struck at meeting Keane for the first time.

The drinks flowed as players mixed between singing songs arm in arm and then sitting to watch Parrott’s third goal again and try to come to terms with what happened.

Save Tonight by Eagle-Eye Cherry was an apt song choice to belt out. You & I by Picture This also proved popular. John Egan was in his element, among others.

Hallgrímsson savoured the scenes, too, and he’s known to enjoy a glass or two of cognac rather than beer. As well as the victory he would also have early reason to wet the head of his grandchild who arrived safely in the days after.

The manager was one of the first to depart, leaving players and other members of staff to keep things going. One teetotal player was so overcome by the occasion that he decided this was the night he would taste his first pint of Guinness.

By 4am they had returned to the team hotel in Castleknock, back to where the week started and Seamus Coleman had set the tone for two unforgettable games in one of Irish football’s greatest weeks.