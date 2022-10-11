Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland given World Cup play-off boost as Portugal upset Iceland

Ireland’s World Cup fate was thrust into their own hands before half-time of their play-off in Hampden Park.

Vera Pauw.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE ABSURDLY COMPLEX permutations of the play-offs for the Women’s World Cup were clarified just before half-time of Ireland’s clash with Scotland at Hampden Park, with Portugal’s surprise 4-1 win against Iceland meaning a victory for Vera Pauw’s side within 120 minutes will send them to the finals tournament in Australia and New Zealand next year. 

Ireland needed one of the two sides ranked above them, Iceland or Switzerland, to lose to be in a position to book their own place at the World Cup without needing to travel to New Zealand for an intercontinental repechage. 

Portugal delivered: beating the ten players of Iceland 4-1 after extra time. Iceland had a player sent off just prior to the hour mark and fell behind immediately afterwards, and equalised to send the game to extra-time before falling apart. 

The other game ended in heartbreak for Wales, conceding in the final minute of extra-time to fall to a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland. 

It all means that Ireland’s fate is now clear: if they beat Scotland within either 90 minutes or 120 minutes, they will qualify for the World Cup. 

If Ireland win on penalties, they will compete at the inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand to secure the final spot at the tournament. 

Any kind of defeat will eliminate Ireland from contention. 

