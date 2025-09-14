Ireland feel the pride after a sickening World Cup defeat

IRELAND PROP NIAMH O’Dowd didn’t need words to explain just how crushing it was to come up so agonisingly short of reaching the World Cup semi-finals. She couldn’t find them.

Asked about where it felt like Ireland might have edged this intense quarter-final against France, O’Dowd had to give herself 30 seconds before answering. She stared down at the ground in silence as the emotions understandably bubbled about inside her.

After taking a deep breath, O’Dowd mentioned that gripping 35-phase passage at the end of the first half when France held Ireland out close to their tryline.

It’s one of the parts of this game that will leave a sickening feeling tonight. It’s not often that a player gets to the cusp of winning a World Cup quarter-final. Some players don’t ever get the chance to be within touching distance of a semi-final.

Along with the dejection of losing, the most prominent emotion post-match at Sandy Park within the Irish dressing room was pride. Few pundits gave them much of a chance against the French but they nearly pulled off an upset.

They’re proud of the entire journey over the last few seasons that led to them coming so close to a World Cup semi-final. Ireland weren’t even at the last World Cup.

The take pride in the evidence they have seen every weekend in England that they have inspired the next generation of prospective Ireland internationals. That much was clear on the journey from Dublin today, with lots of girls travelling over with their families. These young fans were kitted out in full gear with their posters already made, celebrations of Neve Jones’ tackling or Béibhinn Parsons’ speed.

The Irish players are proud of how they have represented their families in this World Cup. Again, there were heaps of them on the flight over from Dublin early this morning. They’ve been a massive part of this ‘Green Wave.’

Ireland captain Sam Monaghan in the closing stages. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

So all of those things will be chief among the Irish players’ thoughts this evening.

Yet there are bound to be moments when they wonder ‘what if?’

Like what if there had been a formal review of the alleged bite by France’s Axelle Berthoumieu on Aoife Wafer in the 42nd minute, when Ireland still led 13-0.

“She bit me,” said Wafer immediately to referee Aimee Barrett-Theron as she got up from jackaling when Berthoumieu carried the ball.

“Miss, she bit me,” contined Wafer. “She bit me.”

“The TMO will sweep for a bite,” replied Barrett-Theron. “I didn’t see anything live.”

Barrett-Theron added, “On the seven, where the penalty was, seven,” seemingly speaking to TMO Ian Tempest.

After Wafer flagged it with her, Ireland captain Sam Monaghan approached Barrett-Theron to ask if it was being reviewed.

“He is checking,” responded Barrett-Theron.

Monaghan asked, “He’s checking something now?”

“Not officially,” said Barrett-Theron, indicating there was not an official stoppage to formally review the incident on the big screen.

“He’s gonna clear it, but let’s go. Make a decision [with the penalty Ireland have just won].”

The alleged bite. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland asked for a scrum and Barrett-Theron told Monaghan, “Sam, we just need to be a little quicker [with making penalty decisions]. I understand why because there was a…”

Then the scrum was set and play continued. It’s unclear whether Barrett-Theron received communication from TMO Tempest.

At the next break in play, Ireland raised the issue again as replays continued on the in-stadium big screen.

“Let’s trust the process, we have asked,” responded Barrett-Theron.

It now remains to be seen if Berthoumieu is cited but the footage does not look good. World Rugby’s directives on bans for biting begin at 12 weeks and range right up to a maxiumum of four years.

That incident was out of Ireland’s control but it will still rankle. Had France been permanently reduced to 14 players at that stage, it obviously would have had an effect.

Other moments were directly in Ireland’s control, of course. They couldn’t find the tools to cross the line in that entralling passage just before half time. France’s last-ditch tackling was remarkable. At least four times, it looked like Ireland would score only for a French tackler to somehow deny them.

There were times when French defenders beat Ireland’s support to the breakdown and earned crucial turnovers, some of them down in the French 22.

Scott Bemand’s side weren’t able to add any second-half points to their tally of 13 in the first and that too proved damaging.

And then the closing act of the game was sickening too. Ireland had a five-metre lineout, a real chance to grab victory.

The clock was nearly three minutes into the red as Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald threw the ball in. France lock Manae Feleu rose and got her fingertips to the ball, knocking it on just in front of Ireland second row Ruth Campbell.

Ireland might have played off the knock-on advantage but the ball bounced back towards eager French hands.

And with the clock in the red, that knock-on meant Barrett-Theron had to blow the final whistle.

Truly sickening.