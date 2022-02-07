Ireland move above England into third in World Rugby rankings

Garry Ringrose celebrates scoring their fourth try against Wales.

IRELAND’S CONVINCING SIX Nations win over Wales saw them move into third in the World Rugby men’s rankings.

Ireland leapfrogged above England, who fell to Scotland in Edinbrugh and drop to fourth, leaving them behind only South Africa and New Zealand in the standings.

A ninth win in succession helped Ireland reach their highest position since the early stages of Rugby World Cup 2019.

Scotland’s second straight win over England moved them above Australia into sixth.

