Max Deegan captains Ireland XV as Cullie Tucker names side to face England A

LEINSTER’S MAX DEEGAN will captain Ireland XV against England A at Thomond Park on Friday (7:15pm, Premier Sports).

Deegan is one of six players named in Cullie Tucker’s matchday 23 who has Test experience, with Gus McCarthy and Fineen Wycherley joining him in the pack and Shane Daly, James Hume and Ciaran Frawley all lining out in the backline.

Skipper Deegan is joined in the back row by explosive talents Bryn Ward and Brian Gleeson of Ulster and Munster respectively.

Leinster’s Josh Kenny and Ulster’s Zac Ward, each of whom will also hope to feature at some point during the Six Nations, start on the wings, while Munster’s Dan Kelly and Ulster’s James Hume form the midfield.

Tucker has named a half-back pairing from Leinster, with Fintan Gunne partnering the Connacht-bound Ciarán Frawley in Limerick.

Connacht’s Billy Bohan, Leinster’s Gus McCarthy and Ulster’s Scott Wilson form the front row, with Charlie Irvine of Ulster and Munster man Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

There’s a strong Connacht presence on the bench, from where Jack Aungier, Paul Boyle, Cathal Forde, Sean Jansen and the Ulster-bound Matthew Devine will all seek to add impact.

Ireland XV to face England A

15. Shane Daly (Munster)

14. Joshua Kenny (Leinster)

13. James Hume (Ulster)

12. Dan Kelly (Munster)

11. Zac Ward (Ulster)

10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Leinster)

1. Billy Bohan (Connacht)

2. Gus McCarthy (Leinster)

3. Scott Wilson (Ulster)

4. Charlie Irvine (Ulster)

5. Fineen Wycherley (Munster)

6. Max Deegan (Leinster)(Captain)

7. Bryn Ward (Ulster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Munster)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster)

17. Sam Crean (Ulster)

18. Jack Aungier (Connacht)

19. Harry Sheridan (Ulster)

20. Paul Boyle (Connacht)

21. Matthew Devine (Connacht)

22. Cathal Forde (Connacht)

23. Sean Jansen (Connacht)