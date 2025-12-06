Ireland's Ellen Walshe and Jack Cassin qualify for 200m Butterfly semi-finals in Poland

IRELAND’S ELLEN Walshe and Jack Cassin have both qualified for the 200m Butterfly semi-finals at the European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland.

The pair will compete later this evening, along with Daniel Wiffen, who is set to take part in the 800m Freestyle final.

It is an especially busy night for Walshe, whose semi-final takes place 30 minutes after she is due to compete in the 200m Individual Medley Final.

The Templeogue swimmer comfortably progressed from this morning’s heats in fifth overall with a time of 2:10.63.

“I guess I chilled,” Walshe said. “When we were in the call room, we knew there were only 16 swimming. I just needed to get a decent lane tonight. There was no point going all out this morning when everyone is getting in, so I could have done whatever, but you still want a decent lane.

“Tonight is about taking it race by race, one is a final, and the other is a semi, at least the final comes first, then whatever is left I’ll hopefully get a position in the final tomorrow.”

In the equivalent men’s event, Cassin registered 1:54.71 to place fifth in his heat and advanced 13th overall into the semi-final.

“The ultimate goal was making it back for the semi-final,” the National Centre Limerick swimmer said. “I’ve been waiting, this whole competition, for my main event. Seeing how good the guys have been gives me a lot of confidence, knowing what I can do, and to see the team kill it is so good. Yesterday, I had a day to myself to focus on today, and I’m happy with it.”

Meanwhile, Adam Bradley, who is making his senior Ireland debut this week, set his first Irish Junior record in the heats of the 50m Breaststroke.

The Bangor native won the race in 27.09 seconds, while breaking Eoin Corby’s 2019 record of 27.29.

“I’m really pleased with that,” Bradley said. “I’ve been eyeing that one for a while, so to just get under it is nice this morning. I was pretty quick out in the 100 (breaststroke) earlier in the week, so I knew it was possible today. It was good to go and get after it.

“The international experience has helped me to be at my best in the morning. I’ve been closer to my personal bests here than I was in Slovakia at the European Juniors. It’s been really exciting, it motivates you to be at your best, you want to be part of this team, it’s been brilliant.”

In the heats of the 50m Breaststroke, Corby swam a lifetime best 26.81, as he finished second in his heat.

Advertisement

Ireland’s John Shortt (file pic). Andrea Masini / INPHO Andrea Masini / INPHO / INPHO

200m Backstroke European Champion (25m) John Shortt swam a personal best of 23.88 in the 50m Backstroke, placing second in his heat and was just four hundredths of a second outside Conor Ferguson’s Irish Junior Record of 23.84.

Evan Bailey impressed in the 50m Freestyle heats. The 200m Freestyle bronze medallist at these championships swam 22.11, while fellow Irishmen Matthew Hamilton and Cormac Rynn produced times of 22.30 and 23.02, respectively.

Rosalie Phelan swam 24.97 in the Women’s 50m Freestyle heats. The National Centre Ulster athlete took .28 of a second off her best time of 25.25 from the World Aquatics World Cup in October.

Elsewhere, Mona McSharry won her second medal at the Toyota US Open (50m), claiming joint silver with Canada’s Alexanne LePage in the 100m Breaststroke in 1:06.81.

American Alex Walshe won gold in 1:06.55.

McSharry competes in the 200m Breaststroke heats later on Saturday.

Ireland’s Day 5 Results – Saturday 6th December

Men 50m Backstroke: John Shortt – 23.88 (25th) PB

Men 50m Breaststroke: Eoin Corby – 26.81 (25th) PB

Adam Bradley – 27.09 (35th) IJR

Women 50m Freestyle: Rosalie Phelan – 24.97 (31st) PB

Men 50m Freestyle: Evan Bailey – 22.11 (45th) PB

Matthew Hamilton – 22.30 (49th) PB

Cormac Rynn – 23.02 (60th) PB

Women 200m Butterfly: Ellen Walshe – 2:10.63 (5th) Q

Men 200m Butterfly: Jack Cassin – 1:54.71 (13th) Q

Ireland’s Day 6 Schedule – Saturday 6th December