Ireland's Finn Azaz is on fire in the Championship

MANAGERLESS HULL’S miserable Championship run continued with a 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough, their fifth straight league defeat, while Ireland international Finn Azaz continued his excellent form.

The 24-year-old now has six goals in six games and is also top of the Championship assist charts with seven.

Andy Dawson was in interim charge of the Tigers after Tim Walter’s midweek dismissal but couldn’t stop the rot, with City now winless in their last 10 league games.

Azaz continued his superb run with a fifth goal in three games to set Boro on their way, before Tommy Conway doubled the home side’s lead just before half-time.

Hull substitute Mason Burstow gave the Tigers hope when he halved the deficit 19 minutes from time, but Conway secured the points with his second and Boro’s third goal eight minutes later.

Carrick’s side have now won four of their last five games and are the Championship’s top scorers.

Boro had the first clear-cut chance of the game when Azaz crossed for Delano Burgzorg but the forward completely miskicked his effort when he only had Hull keeper Ivor Pandur to beat.

Boro were perhaps fortunate at the midway stage of the first half when defender Neto Borges – the last man – appeared to have a pull at the shirt of Joao Pedro, who was prevented from running one-on-one with goalkeeper Sol Brynn. Referee Stephen Martin waved away the claims.

And Hull’s frustration deepened when Azaz curled in the opener on 24 minutes. There was still plenty of work to do when the former Aston Villa man collected the loose ball on the edge of the box after Hayden Hackney intercepted an attempted Hull clearance. But he calmly cut back on his left foot to create a shooting opportunity for himself and beat Pandur.

It was the home side’s turn to complain to referee Martin shortly after the half-hour mark when Ben Doak claimed his cross hit the arm of Xavier Simons after a swift Boro counter, but the protests were dismissed. Doak’s anger was short-lived, for it was the Liverpool loanee who created Boro’s second goal four minutes before half-time.

After Anfernee Dijksteel won back possession on the right side of the box, Doak lifted a delightful lobbed cross on to the head of his Scotland teammate Conway.

Hull could not cope with Doak and captain Lewis Coyle almost sliced the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear a cross from the winger early in the second half. Doak then created a shooting opportunity for himself but saw his effort deflected wide.

Hull gave themselves hope when the unmarked Burstow turned in Abu Kamara’s cross from the left. But Conway wrapped up the points with a tidy finish after Doak’s pass.

Absolute magic from Tyler Goodrham to earn Oxford United a point today!🤯pic.twitter.com/PCiyU6X59A — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) November 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Irish-eligible Tyler Goodrham scored an important late equaliser in Oxford’s 1-1 draw at home to playoff chasers Millwall.

The brilliant 86th-minute effort earned his side a first point in four games.

The Lions had looked comfortable as they led through Japhet Tanganga’s 45th-minute header and the home side had created very little in an uninspiring encounter.

But from Cameron Brannagan’s square pass outside the box, and with the clock ticking down, Goodrham hit a stunning left-footed drive into the top right corner to earn struggling Oxford a precious point.

The draw means that Millwall extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to nine games, but they will be disappointed to have let this one slip.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy