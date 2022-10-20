Ireland's Hogan wins plaudits as he closes in on Championship top scorers

BIRMINGHAM BOSS John Eustace hailed Ireland international Scott Hogan, who scored his sixth goal of the season during last night’s 1-1 draw with Burnley at St Andrews.

The effort saw the 30-year-old move up the Championship scoring charts, joint level with the other highest-scoring Irish international in the division, Will Keane.

Both players are just two goals behind the trio of players who top the scoring charts — Joshua Sargent of Norwich, Hull’s Óscar Estupiñán and Blackburn’s Ben Brereton — all of whom have eight goals.

“That’s why Scott is a top player, he gets a chance like that with 10 minutes to go, a fantastic finish,” said Eustace, who also would have worked with the player during his brief recent stint as Ireland assistant boss.

“It was a well-worked goal, I think Scott set it up, played it back to Troy, George Hall’s legs and energy got in behind and a fantastic goal.

“You have got to respect the lad, he has had big-money moves, scored a lot of goals, he has played for big clubs, he is an international footballer.

Advertisement

“There is a striker there, without a shadow of a doubt.

“I think everyone knows, if you get Scotty in the right positions, he’ll score goals and I’m trying to build a team which is going to get the best out of the players.”

Meanwhile, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany admitted he was annoyed at conceding a “cheap” goal after they missed the chance to regain top spot.

Substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson handed the Clarets a 74th-minute lead just four minutes after coming off the bench.

The Iceland international struck with a curling shot into the bottom corner after dispossessing Emmanuel Longelo.

But Hogan equalised just six minutes later to give Eustace’s side a deserved point, converting Hall’s cross.

The draw was enough to stretch Burnley’s unbeaten run to 12 league games, and Birmingham’s to eight, but it was tainted by Hogan’s equaliser for Kompany.

“I’m disappointed with the way we conceded the goal,” said Kompany.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“We had done a good job until then. But we were playing a team in form and it’s a good point.

“We gave away such a cheap goal. That was annoying. But we brought 16 players in this season and we are maturing into a good side.

“12 games unbeaten in this league, 13 unbeaten in all competitions, is good.

“That’s eight draws for us. We are in a habit of leading and could have had more points.

“I don’t think we looked too nervous in this game.”

Additional reporting by Press Association