Ireland's Idah scores 11th goal of the season in Celtic win

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Adam Idah was on target in the Scottish Premiership today, as Celtic beat Motherwell 3-1.

Jota joined the Cork-born striker on the scoresheet, capping his return to the Celtic team with a goal in the closing seconds.

Rodgers had cautioned that the Portuguese winger would need time to build up his strength and fitness after returning to the club from Rennes on Monday.

But Jota looked bright after coming on as a 65th-minute substitute and turned home Daizen Maeda’s unselfish low cross from six yards.

Celtic never looked back after Idah netted from close range in the 29th minute, having ending a 14-game goal drought with a midweek double against Aston Villa.

Luke Armstrong, one of four players making their home debuts, had earlier cancelled out Maeda’s first-minute opener.

But Celtic, led by captain Callum McGregor on his 500th appearance for the club, were utterly dominant in the second half.

Motherwell experienced a bruising week — the players had to cope with the shock resignation of manager Stuart Kettlewell and several fans unhappy that the club cited “personal abuse” from supporters as the reason.

Caretaker manager Stephen Frail was tasked with trying to get the “connectivity” back. But there was another blow 49 seconds into the game.

Maeda got in behind Marvin Kaleta and cut the ball across the face of goal before repositioning himself to head home Anthony Ralston’s cross after rising above the wing-back.

The Steelmen were back level midway through the half when two players making their first starts combined.

Dom Thompson’s cross bounced off Auston Trusty and Armstrong finished first time. Cameron Carter-Vickers claimed the on-loan Carlisle player had pushed him in the back as the cross came in but there was no VAR review.

However, Celtic were back ahead six minutes later. Luke McCowan’s first-time pass got Maeda in behind Kaleta and Idah knocked home the Japan winger’s low cross. Kaleta would soon go off with an injury.

Motherwell forward Tawanda Maswanhise shot just wide from a tight angle moments after Celtic’s second goal but the subsequent action was all at the other end.

Maeda twice came close before the league leaders picked up the tempo after the interval.

Advertisement

The visitors had two goals disallowed for offside — Idah was penalised after firing the ball in off Tom Sparrow and Nicolas Kuhn was flagged after scoring an overhead kick.

Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe made saves from Luke McCowan and Idah, who also fired a shot off the foot of the post from 23 yards.

Reo Hatate volleyed over, Carter-Vickers headed over and Jota hooked a shot just wide.

Frail brought on new signings Luke Plange and Will Dickson to supplement their strikeforce while Celtic’s limited options up front were highlighted when winger Yang Hyun-jun replaced Idah and Maeda moved into the centre.

Yang had a scuffed shot saved before Jota dribbled past several players and saw his run halted on the edge of the box.

But the Portuguese winger got his moment four minutes into stoppage time and delivered a trademark raised-fist celebration in front of the visiting fans.

Rangers' Ianis Hagi (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate James Tavernier. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Ianis Hagi grabbed a double as Rangers rounded off a successful week with a 4-0 rout of Ross County at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement’s side qualified straight into the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night with a 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in Govan and confidence overflowed into the William Hill Premiership.

Two strikes from midfielder Hagi — not in the European squad — and a poacher’s goal from centre-back John Souttar before the interval had the points safe early.

Ianis Hagi grabbed a double as Rangers rounded off a successful week with a 4-0 rout of Ross County at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement’s side qualified straight into the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night with a 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in Govan and confidence overflowed into the William Hill Premiership.

Two strikes from midfielder Hagi — not in the European squad — and a poacher’s goal from centre-back John Souttar before the interval had the points safe early.

Nsiala’s raking pass from the back found Vaclav Cerny wide on the right and he turned inside onto his left foot and fired in a drive from the edge of the box which was spilt by keeper Jordan Amissah right to Hagi, who neatly tucked the ball away.

Hagi’s second came in the 26th minute when he curled a free-kick from 25 yards before it took a marked deflection off Staggies defender Jonathan Tomkinson to leave keeper Amissah wrong-footed.

At the other end minutes later, Akil Wright’s header from a corner forced a good save on his goal line from Gers keeper Jack Butland. However, Rangers were soon back in control.

Hagi turned provider 10 minutes before the interval when his corner was headed on by Nicolas Raskin to the back post where Souttar lashed the ball high into the net from two yards out for his first goal of the season.

Rangers — with 18-year-old midfielder Bailey Rice on for Mohamed Diomande — began the second half in search of more goals and Rice’s shot from 16 yards from a Hagi cut-back drew a fine save from Amissah.

County had brought on right-back James Brown and midfielder Scott Allardice for Nohan Kenneh and Josh Nisbet but they showed no signs of getting any sort of foothold in the game.

Souttar had the ball in the net from close range again in the 51st minute but the offside flag was up against team-mate Cyriel Dessers.

The Light Blues continued to pound the County goal with shots, although Brown dipped an effort from distance just over Butland’s bar.

Referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot following Lopata’s challenge on Dessers at a corner and Tavernier sent Amissah the wrong way with a well-taken penalty.

Fernandes then took over from Nsiala to make his debut, completing a positive day for the Ibrox club.

Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Rangers 4 (Hagi 18, 25, Souttar 36, Tavernier 79-pen) Ross County 0

Motherwell 1 (Armstrong 23) Celtic 3 (Maeda 1, Idah 29, Jota 90+4)

Played Saturday

St Mirren 0 St Johnstone 1 (Mikulic 71)

Hibernian 2 (Triantis 24, Cadden 48) Aberdeen 0

Dundee 0 Hearts 6 (Shankland 15, Spittal 17, Kabangu 51, 77, Drammeh 67, Vargas 90+2)

Kilmarnock 1 (Watkins 72) Dundee United 0