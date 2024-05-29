Advertisement
Martin McDonagh (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Ireland's Martin McDonagh edges closer to sealing Olympics spot

The Tuam native is next in action on 1 June against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.
11.56am, 29 May 2024
IRELAND’S MARTIN McDonagh is through to the last 16 after prevailing at the second Olympic World Qualifier in Bangkok today.

The 92+kg fighter defeated Vietnam’s Doan Minh Hieu Ngoc by RSC1 — giving three standing counts in the first round.

The Tuam native is next in action on 1 June against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

McDonagh will secure his ticket to Paris if he reaches the semi-finals — so he needs two more wins to qualify for the Olympics as there are four spots in that weight division.

Two other Irish fighters are in action later today — Grainne Walsh takes on North Korea’s Hyo Sun Hwang at 1.30pm and Aidan Walsh is up against Yurii Zakharieiev of Ukraine at 2.45pm.

The 42
