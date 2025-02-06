Ireland's Parrott scores 15th goal of the season as AZ advance to semis

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott scored his 15th goal of the season as AZ beat Quick Boys 3-1 to reach the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup.

Teenage Dutch forward Jayden Addai gave the hosts the lead just after the half-hour mark, but Patrick Brouwer equalised for the amateur outfit six minutes later.

Parrott’s 57th-minute penalty restored AZ’s advantage and continued the 23-year-old’s fine individual season.

Another Dutch teenager Kees Smit added a third in second-half stoppage time to seal his side’s place in the last four.

With 15 goals from 32 appearances, Parrott’s displays have been a big part of his side’s success, as they sit fourth in the league table, 13 points adrift of leaders PSV.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres hit a hat-trick as Barcelona routed Valencia 5-0 on Thursday to cruise into the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal were also on target for the record 31-time Spanish Cup winners as they swaggered to victory at an upset Mestalla stadium.

Earlier Real Sociedad progressed with a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Osasuna, joining Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in a strong final four.

Former Valencia forward Torres took the plaudits with his treble inside 30 minutes, taking full advantage of Barca coach Hansi Flick’s decision to rest striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Spaniard netted in the third minute, running onto a fine Alejandro Balde through ball and finishing clinically against his former side.

Torres netted the second after 17 minutes when teenage winger Yamal’s shot bounced off the post back into his path.

Lopez put Barcelona three up midway through the first half with a well-timed run expertly found by Pedri Gonzalez, rounding goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski and tucking home.

Torres completed his hat-trick after half an hour with an accurate low finish after Raphinha teed him up on the edge of the box.

The former Manchester City winger’s bright display offered food for thought, with Barcelona scoring at least five goals in the last four games where veteran Polish striker Lewandowski has not started.

Some Valencia fans started leaving the Mestalla stadium in anger, a constant theme around the club with owner Peter Lim criticised by supporters with chants and banners.

This was Valencia’s second thrashing at Barca’s hands in the space of two weeks after the Catalans triumphed 7-1 at home in La Liga.

Valencia had a rare moment of cheer at the start of the second half when Umar Sadiq found the net but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The gangly Nigerian striker then won a penalty but that too was scrapped after he was shown to be offside again in the build-up.

At the other end, Yamal struck the post again but this time the ball flew out and to safety for Valencia.

The 17-year-old Spain star got his goal eventually with a low effort which took a small deflection and beat Dimitrievski, who could still have kept it out.

In San Sebastian Ander Barrenetxea and Brais Mendez struck for hosts Real Sociedad before Osasuna had Alejandro Catena sent off for a wild challenge after 35 minutes.

Osasuna beat the same opposition 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday but Catena’s dismissal effectively ended any hope of mounting a comeback.

La Real reached the Copa semi-finals for the third time in six seasons, last winning in the 2020 edition.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

– © AFP 2025