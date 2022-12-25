Advertisement
# 2022 in review
Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland's international football year?
Put your memory to the test…
1.7k
2
1 hour ago

An easy one to start. Who scored the crucial goal which sealed World Cup qualification in October's play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park?
Katie McCabe
Denise O'Sullivan

Amber Barrett
Lily Agg
Evan Ferguson became one of the youngest players to ever represent the Ireland senior men's national team when he came off the bench against Norway. What age is the striker?
16
18

17
19
Who was the only Irish player to score their penalty in the gut-wrenching shootout defeat to Israel in the second leg of their European U21 Championship play-off?
Dawson Devoy
Tyreik Wright

Evan Ferguson
Conor Coventry
How many games did Stephen Kenny's side win this year?
Three
Five

Four
Two
Courtney Brosnan was incredible in goal for Ireland through 2022, but where does she play her club football?
West Ham United
Everton

Birmingham City
Liverpool
Who was named FAI men's senior international Player of the Year?
John Egan
Josh Cullen

Gavin Bazunu
Callum Robinson
Vera Pauw's women's national team only lost one game this year. But to who?
Sweden
Poland

Russia
Wales
A big win for Jim Crawford's U21 side in Sweden in March boosted their Euros qualification hopes, but what was the score?
1-0
2-0

2-1
3-1
That same night, Troy Parrott scored a last-gasp beauty to earn a 1-0 win at the Aviva Stadium. Against who?
Lithuania
Luxembourg

Ukraine
Latvia
'By the head of an English woman,' as Katie McCabe put it. Lily Agg scored the crucial goal which secured an historic play-off for Pauw's side, but where are her Irish roots?
Cavan
Kerry

Tipperary
Cork
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile. You really were paying attention to Irish international football in 2022.
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next year!
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that...
You scored out of !

The42 Team
