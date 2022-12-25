Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland's international football year?

An easy one to start. Who scored the crucial goal which sealed World Cup qualification in October's play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park? Katie McCabe Denise O'Sullivan

Amber Barrett Lily Agg

Evan Ferguson became one of the youngest players to ever represent the Ireland senior men's national team when he came off the bench against Norway. What age is the striker? 16 18

17 19

Who was the only Irish player to score their penalty in the gut-wrenching shootout defeat to Israel in the second leg of their European U21 Championship play-off? Dawson Devoy Tyreik Wright

Evan Ferguson Conor Coventry

How many games did Stephen Kenny's side win this year? Three Five

Four Two

Courtney Brosnan was incredible in goal for Ireland through 2022, but where does she play her club football? West Ham United Everton

Birmingham City Liverpool

Who was named FAI men's senior international Player of the Year? John Egan Josh Cullen

Gavin Bazunu Callum Robinson

Vera Pauw's women's national team only lost one game this year. But to who? Sweden Poland

Russia Wales

A big win for Jim Crawford's U21 side in Sweden in March boosted their Euros qualification hopes, but what was the score? 1-0 2-0

2-1 3-1

That same night, Troy Parrott scored a last-gasp beauty to earn a 1-0 win at the Aviva Stadium. Against who? Lithuania Luxembourg

Ukraine Latvia