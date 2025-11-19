'I'm aware it's a big price' - IRFU defends ticket pricing as Union reports €4.2 million loss

IRFU CHIEF EXECUTIVE Kevin Potts has said the current level of ticket pricing the union have in place for their senior men’s internationals is a necessity when it comes to generating the right kind of revenue for the funding of rugby in Ireland.

When the IRFU released a small batch of additional tickets for Ireland’s Quilter Nations Series encounters against Japan, Australia and South Africa back in early October, some of the prices listed were quite eye-catching. While tickets for the visit of Japan to the Aviva Stadium on 8 November started from €81.60 for adults, a price range of €126.60 to €136.60 was in place for last weekend’s tussle with Australia in Dublin.

When these additional tickets were put on sale last month, the cheapest prices available for this Saturday’s game against world champions South Africa in the Aviva were €156.60, while the most expensive came in at €166.60.

There has been a significant increase in ticket prices for Ireland’s games at the Lansdowne Road venue over the years, but even though Potts recognises that it can be quite costly for the average punter, he stressed there are some key reasons behind them being at their present level.

“It’s worth saying, we have the smallest stadium in the Six Nations. The five or six match days we have every year, we have to generate the revenue we need to be able to fund the game. To be able to keep the national team competitive, to invest in our women’s game and the grassroots game,” Potts explained.

“So we have to charge prices that fill the stadium and deliver the revenues we need. I’m very aware that for fans it’s a big price, but so far they’ve been happy to pay it.

“We thank all our fans, because without them buying these tickets, we would have more serious issues with our revenue challenges. We do get it but, again, we have to maximise our revenues. Otherwise we’ve nothing to invest into the game.”

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Potts was speaking – along with the union’s Chief Financial Officer Thelma O’Driscoll – at a media session in the Aviva Stadium for the release of the IRFU’s annual accounts for the 2024/25 season, running up to 31 July of this year. It was revealed in their latest accounts that the union have a reduced operating deficit of €4.2 million – down from €18.4 million the previous year.

This is due in large part to the return of Autumn Nations Series games to the Aviva last year, following their absence in 2023 owing to the Rugby World Cup taking place in France.

As outlined above, the November internationals and Ireland’s home fixtures in the Six Nations Championship are crucial when it comes to generating revenue for the IRFU.

Potts is also optimistic the newly-launched Nations Championship will be ‘hugely successful’ and capable of providing improved financial stability over the next decade. Ireland are set to welcome Argentina, Fiji and South Africa to the Aviva in November 2026 for the inaugural season of this tournament and Potts is excited by the potential it brings – particularly when it comes to the future broadcasting of Irish games.

“The values of broadcast have stagnated and fallen back for rugby over the last five or six years. However, there are green shoots emerging. The interest in the Nations Championship. I’m happy to sit here in front of you today and say I’m more optimistic. The broadcast values going forward are showing signs of increase, which is badly required.

“So I’m more optimistic about broadcast in the medium term than I have been over the last four years. There will be more announcements around the Nations Championship in the coming weeks and months. There are serious plans to innovate around the games and the tournaments, to try and attract younger audiences.

“The plans have been shared with our broadcasters. The broadcasters are excited and hence the expected positivity around that. We have to do something different. Ultimately, will it attract more fans, will it engage more fans? We believe it will and as the weeks and months go by, you will hear more and more about that.”

Over the course of today’s media session, Potts also reiterated the IRFU are hopeful of having annual fixtures in the USA between now and the Rugby World Cup that is due to be held Stateside in 2031. The union are in active discussions for fixtures in the US over the next number of years and this month did see Ireland facing New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago – nine years on from their historic win over the All Blacks at the same venue.

This game ended in a disappointing 26-13 defeat for the Irish, but there was also plenty of criticism around the overall production of the game. In addition to it being described as an underwhelming occasion by those in attendance, poor camera angles and a lack of replays made it a difficult experience for those watching at home as well.

Potts acknowledged there were a number of failings around Ireland’s latest visit to Chicago, but he is nevertheless confident these issues won’t arise for future US trips.

“There is an ongoing debrief from the promoter of the game. We discussed this in the last week or two, even in relation to Nations Championship and Six Nations. That it would be really important as we go forward that the production of the game that’s being broadcast around the world, and the experience for fans, is what an international-class rugby event should be,” Potts added.

“There were definitely failings in Soldier Field, which we all saw. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but we’re there to play a game. There is a promoter organising the game. Debriefs have been had by both New Zealand and Ireland with the promoter. I would expect, at future games in the USA, you’ll see a significant improvement.”