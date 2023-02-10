Irish boxers will not take part at World Championships following IABA vote

IRISH MALE AND female boxers will not be taking part in the World Championships following a vote which took place on Thursday night.

The decision was reached at a joint meeting of the IABA’s [Irish Amateur Boxing Association] Board of Directors, Central Council and Unit representatives. IABA says they want the IBA [International Boxing Association] to “engage in governance reform” and ensure fair play and inclusion for all athletes.

The news is particularly devastating for World champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke, who will no longer be able to defend their titles next month. It’s also a blow for current Olympic champion Kellie Harrington.

The IBA Women’s World Championships will be held in India in March, while the IBA Men’s World Championships is take place in Uzbekistan in May.

Billy Walsh’s USA team has already made the same call and it is believed that a cohort of other countries may also pull out of the competitions.

A statement released from IABA today “urges the IBA to engage in governance reform and implement the recommendations of its own experts on fiscal responsibility, fair play, and inclusion.”

The statement adds that the IABA and its athletes remain “focused on preparations for the European Games in June” with a view towards securing qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The full statement reads:

“Irish Athletic Boxing Association athletes will not take part in the IBA Women’s World Championships in India in March, or the IBA Men’s World Championships in Uzbekistan in May. IABA referees and judges will not officiate at either tournament.

“The decision was taken on Thursday night, following a joint meeting of the IABA’s Board of Directors, Central Council and Unit representatives.

“The IABA urges the IBA to engage in governance reform and implement the recommendations of its own experts on fiscal responsibility, fair play, and inclusion. IBA practices and activities are not of the standard required to secure our sport’s future. There are no winners in the current landscape.

“All members deserve a level playing field in tournaments run to the highest possible standard by an organization which has their welfare, their futures, and their sport at its heart.

“The IABA and its athletes are focused on preparations for the European Games in June, and winning qualification to Paris 2024. That preparation will include training camps, sparring camps and tournaments with sister federations. The IABA will continue to create opportunities for training, development, and competition for its boxers, nationally and internationally, across all age groups.”

