Irish boxers' Olympic qualification pathway confirmed in IOC's Tokyo plan

The upcoming AIBA-run world championships in Russia in September and October will not, as is usually the case, offer places to the event.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 8:16 PM
The logo for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC Committee (IOC) on Wednesday unveiled its plan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics’ boxing tournament, which it is organising in place of amateur boxing’s troubled governing body the AIBA.

The IOC stripped the AIBA of the right to run the sport at next year’s Games in May, after an investigation into alleged serious mismanagement at boxing’s crisis-ridden ruling authority.

The IOC’s blueprint sees a significant boost in the number of women boxers to 100 out of 286, almost treble the 36 that took part at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The Tokyo Games will feature eight men’s and five, up from three, women’s categories.

The plan is due to be ratified by the IOC this week.

Qualification, split between four continents — Africa, Europe, Asia/Oceania and Americas, will be held between January and May, the IOC’s director of sport Kit McConnell said, with a final chance to secure a ticket to Tokyo at a world championships.

In contrast, the upcoming AIBA-run world championships in Russia in September and October will not, as is usually the case, offer Olympic places.

The IOC has appointed Morinari Watanabe, Japan’s gymnastics chief, to run a taskforce to organise qualification and the tournament itself in Tokyo.

“These recommendations aim to keep athletes at the heart of the Olympic Games, protecting their experience and their right to compete,” said IOC Member Watanabe.

“They also fully respect the principles of inclusivity and universality, increase the gender balance and establish fair participation criteria for athletes across the world, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive representation,” he added.

