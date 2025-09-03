Irish boxers discover opponents after World Championship draw

TEAM IRELAND HAVE discovered their opponents for the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

The 17-strong team learned their fate in a draw on the eve of competition at M&S Arena.

The championships run from 4-14 September, with Adam Hession and Aoife O’Rourke co-captaining the Irish squad.

Hession (60kg), Kelyn Cassiday (80kg), Daina Moorehouse (51kg) and Jenny Lehane (54kg) are all in action on opening day tomorrow.

Louis Rooney (50kg), Michaela Walsh (57kg), Grainne Walsh (65kg), Gavin Rafferty (75kg), and Martin McDonagh (90kg+) all fight on Friday.

The O’Rourke sisters, Lisa and Aoife, received byes and learned their last-16 opponents for the weekend.

Patsy Joyce (55kg), Dean Clancy (65kg), Matthew McCole (70kg), Brian Kennedy (85kg) and Jack Marley (90kg) also bypass the opening round.

This evening’s draw was made live on Youtube. The full schedule will be confirmed in due course.

On Monday, IABA announce a “game-changing, multi-year partnership” with Nike, which runs to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

2025 World Boxing Championships

Women’s draws

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow, v Laura Fuertes Fernandes (Spain)

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin, v Wiktoria Rogalinska (Poland)

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast, v Hadeel Ashour (Saudi Arabia)

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford v Gizem Özer (Turkey)

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin, v Jessica Triebelova (Slovakia)

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon, v Shirleidis Orozco Martinez (Colombia)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon v Monika Langerova (Czech Republic)

Men’s draws

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast, v Huthaifa Eshish (Jordan)

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath, v Jong Hun Shin (Korea)

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway v Jacob Cassar (Australia)

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim, v Ihlasbek Kochkarov (Turkmenistan)

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal, v Ronald Chavez (Philippines)

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club, v Saidjamshid Jafarov (Azerbaijan)

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford, v Noel Pacheco (Dominican Republic)

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly, v winner of Germany/Ukraine

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin, v winner of Kazakhstan/England

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC, v Narender (India).