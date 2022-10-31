Irish coach Goodwin has 6-match ban for 'blantant cheating' quip reduced

ABERDEEN MANAGER Jim Goodwin has had his touchline suspension reduced on appeal and will sit in the stand for only two more games.

Goodwin was originally hit with a six-match ban, with a further two-game ban suspended, after accusing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of “blatant cheating”, but has seen that cut by three after the appellate tribunal partially upheld his appeal at a hearing on Monday night.

Goodwin had already served one match of his ban prior to filing the appeal, meaning he will be eligible to return when the Dons host Dundee United on 12 November in their final game before the World Cup break.

The Irishman got himself into trouble with his post-match comments following his side’s 3-1 loss to Hibs at Easter Road last month, in which Aberdeen defender Liam Scales was sent off for a second bookable offence when Porteous had gone down in the box to win a penalty.

The former St Mirren manager said after the game: “I don’t know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff.

“We’re telling our players in midweek to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don’t touch him as he will go over.

“I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately, just before half-time, he was sucked in hook, line, and sinker.

“We showed our players a number of instances when Porteous has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he’s good at it and he’s clever. But it’s blatant cheating as far as I’m concerned and it’s cost my team points.”

The Irishman admitted two charges at a Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing — breaching a rule which forbids comments of a discriminatory or offensive nature, and not acting in the best interests of football.