Dublin: 11°C Sunday 1 May 2022
Irish duo Whelan and McCourt sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

Wicklow’s Whelan signed with the Saints while Dublin-born McCourt links up with the Chargers.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 May 2022, 2:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,830 Views 0 Comments
DANIEL WHELAN AND James McCourt both signed as undrafted free agents for NFL teams this week. 

They were signed following the conclusion of the 2022 draft. The duo are looking to become the first Irish-born player to suit up in the NFL since 1985. Wicklow native Whelan signed with the New Orleans Saints as a punter while Dublin-born kicker McCourt is set to join up with the LA Chargers.

Whelan and McCourt will now attend training camps to try to earn a final roster spot for the upcoming season.

Born in Dublin, James McCourt moved to Parkland, Florida when he was eight. He subsequently attended the University of Illinois. Whelan made the move with his family aged 13 and completed his degree at the University of California-Davis. 

