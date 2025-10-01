Irish football community members urge Uefa to ban Israel

MEMBERS OF the Irish football community have pledged to back a motion to suspend the Israel Football Association (IFA) from Uefa competitions.

40% of FAI General Assembly delegates have declared written support for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to debate and vote on the issue.

Bohemian FC, Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Cork City, DLR Waves, Peamount United, the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland (PFAI), the Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP), the Dublin & District Schoolboys/Girls League (DDSL), and the Irish Universities Football Union (IUFU) are among those to express support for the motion.

This development comes after Bohemian FC, FairSquare, and Irish Sport for Palestine sent a letter to Uefa on 18 September calling on the governing body to suspend the IFA for breaches of its statutes.

Uefa did not respond to the letter, which set a 26 September deadline, prompting the calls for an EGM, which has been lodged with the FAI today, with the groups’ expectation that a meeting will take place later this month.

The motion will require support from 50% of FAI delegates to pass.

A spokesperson for Irish Sport for Palestine, who are coordinating the action with FairSquare and Bohemian FC, said: “This is a real opportunity for the FAI to lead the international push to have Israel removed from Uefa.

“By taking such decisive action, the Association would not only reflect the will of the Irish public, but it would also pave the way for other Federations to stand up and act.

“For decades, Israel has violated Uefa statutes, and now, they continue to carry out a genocide of Palestinians with impunity.

“We need to show this terror state the red card by banning them from international competition.”

Meanwhile, the FAI have explained their stance on Israel’s participation in international competitions to the PFAI and Irish Supporters groups today.

A letter sent by the association, which has been seen by The 42, reads:

“We thank you for your correspondence on behalf of Irish Football Supporters Partnership (CRISC, Irish Supporters Network, YBIG Mandate) and the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI) and wish to assure you that the Football Association of Ireland share in your concerns about the ongoing situation in Palestine.

“In recent months, and in light of the recent findings of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which concluded that Israel has committed acts amounting to genocide in Gaza, we have been in deep consultation with Uefa to seek clarification on their position on Israel’s participation in Uefa competitions. We are encouraged that there has been some movement on this, with Uefa ExCo actively monitoring the situation.

“In the meantime, the Board acknowledges Members’ ambition to have the issue of Israel’s participation in international football put to a vote and fully welcomes this. The intention of the board is to include this item on the AGM agenda for the 8th November, subject to any developments in the intervening period.

“We will await an update from Uefa on this important issue, and we will keep the FAl General Assembly updated.”