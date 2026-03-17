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The Irish hockey teams celebrate qualifying for this summer's World Cup after arriving at Dublin Airport last week. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Luck of the Draw

Irish teams learn pool opponents for Hockey World Cup

Tournament to take place in Belgium and Netherlands from 15 to 30 August.
4.17pm, 17 Mar 2026

IRELAND MEN AND Women have learned their pool opponents for this summer’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Belgium and Netherlands.

Mark Tumilty’s men’s team will face Australia, Spain and South Africa in Belgium, while Gareth Grundie’s women will also be based in Belgium where they will play the co-hosts, Spain and New Zealand.

Today’s draw took place at Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, one of the two host venue alongside the brand-new Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium.

The tournament runs from 15 to 30 August, with the full match schedule to be announced tomorrow. 

Netherlands are the defending women’s champions, having secured their ninth title in 15 editions in 2022, while Germany hold the men’s title. 

Ireland Women finished 11th in ’22, having famously taken silver at London 2018, while the men were 14th eight years ago and missed the most recent edition.

“Today’s draw marks another major milestone on the road to the most prestigious FIH event, the FIH Hockey World Cup,” said FIH President Tayyab Ikram.

“The upcoming edition, for both women and men, co-hosted by two hockey powerhouses, promises to be a resounding success. We are very grateful to both Belgium and the Netherlands for hosting our top athletes and the global hockey community in less than six months’ time.

“In today’s fractured world, sport – and events such as this in particular – can play a substantial role in bringing people together. It can foster peace at times when our world is torn apart by conflict.

“I invite all fans around the world to join in, and I already wish all participating athletes an unforgettable experience!”

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

Women

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)

Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa (playing in the Netherlands)

Men

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)

Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands).

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