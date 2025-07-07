Irish international Aaron Connolly signs for Leyton Orient

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Aaron Connolly has signed for Leyton Orient on a two-year deal.

The Galway native, who has represented his country nine times at senior level, joins the League One club following six months at Championship side Millwall last season.

Connolly also had a short stint at Sunderland in the first half of the campaign and finished the season with two goals in 24 appearances overall.

The striker burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old at Brighton, scoring a brace on his full Premier League debut in a win over Tottenham.

However, Connolly has struggled to fulfil that early potential due to issues surrounding form and injuries, and left the Seagulls with eight goals from 52 appearances in all competitions.

Before the 2024-25 campaign, he only demonstrated glimpses of his best in short spells at Middlesbrough, Venezia, and Hull City, with 10 goals in 33 appearances for the Tigers being the closest he has come to replicating the early career promise.

The Leyton Orient move is the second time the 25-year-old has played in League One — while at Brighton, he lined out twice for Luton Town in the 2018-19 season before that move was cut short by injury.

Managed by former Man United youngster Richie Wellens, Leyton Orient will be hoping to earn promotion to the Championship in the upcoming campaign, having narrowly missed out amid a 1-0 play-off final defeat to Charlton last season.

Connolly becomes the club’s fifth signing of the summer, with Meath-born goalkeeper and fellow former Brighton youngster Killian Cahill also among their recent recruits.

Former Ireland U21 international Ollie O’Neill is also part of the squad.

“I tried to sign Aaron when I was at Swindon a few years ago, but he then scored a hat-trick against MK Dons in the EFL Trophy,” Wellens said. “Everyone was in for him after that.

“He’s talented, quick, good on the ball and skilful. He’s got an eye for goal, and he scored twice on his Premier League debut for Brighton. The ability is all there, and when I met him recently, I got a really good vibe off him. I sense that there is a burning desire for him to do well.

“If we can get Aaron firing, I have absolutely no doubt in his abilities.”

Meanwhile, another Irishman is also on the move — former Cork City striker Mark O’Mahony has joined Reading on loan from Brighton.

The English club, who are managed by ex-Ireland international Noel Hunt, like Leyton Orient, will be vying for promotion from League One, having finished seventh last season.

The 20-year-old forward, who has represented Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 levels, has already made three Premier League appearances for Brighton, making his debut against Burnley in April 2024.

The Carrigaline native also scored three goals in 13 appearances on loan at Championship side Portsmouth last season.