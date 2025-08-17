Irish international Troy Parrott scores ninth goal of the season for AZ

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott scored his ninth goal of the season for AZ Alkmaar today.

The Dubliner produced a clinical first-time finish from Netherlands underage international Kees Smit’s low cross.

The Irishman’s goal gave AZ a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute, but they were ultimately left frustrated and had to settle for a 2-2 draw against newly promoted FC Volendam.

The 23-year-old also scored a brace in his side’s league opener last week — a 4-1 win over FC Groningen.

Parrott has also scored in all four of his Uefa Conference League appearances — finding the net in two-legged ties against Finland’s Ilves Tampere and FC Vaduz of Liechtenstein, taking his overall tally to nine from six games.