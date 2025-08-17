Advertisement
Troy Parrott (left) of AZ celebrates with Mexx Meerdink. Alamy Stock Photo
Irish international Troy Parrott scores ninth goal of the season for AZ

The Dubliner’s side were left frustrated by FC Volendam.
6.02pm, 17 Aug 2025
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott scored his ninth goal of the season for AZ Alkmaar today.

The Dubliner produced a clinical first-time finish from Netherlands underage international Kees Smit’s low cross.

The Irishman’s goal gave AZ a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute, but they were ultimately left frustrated and had to settle for a 2-2 draw against newly promoted FC Volendam.

The 23-year-old also scored a brace in his side’s league opener last week — a 4-1 win over FC Groningen.

Parrott has also scored in all four of his Uefa Conference League appearances — finding the net in two-legged ties against Finland’s Ilves Tampere and FC Vaduz of Liechtenstein, taking his overall tally to nine from six games.

