Irish internationals at the wheel as Millwall move up to fourth in the Championship

MILLWALL CONTINUED THEIR encouraging start to the season this evening by moving up to fourth place in the Championship with a 2-0 win at Preston North End.

Goals from Kenneth Zohore and Jed Wallace earned the three points for the visitors at the expense of a Preston side who have yet to score at home this season, having now lost all four of their league games at Deepdale thus far.

Irish internationals Alex Pearce and Shaun Williams were absent from the Millwall side as they focused on their interim managerial duties, alongside U23 boss Kevin Nugent.

The trio have been placed in charge on a temporary basis while regular boss Gary Rowett completes a period of self-isolation, having tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday.

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne started for Preston, as did former U21 international full-back Joe Rafferty, but Sean Maguire was an unused substitute.

Bournemouth, thanks to an 81st-minute goal from Arnaut Danjuma, are now in second place after winning 1-0 at home to a Bristol City side that featured Callum O’Dowda.

After coming off the bench to replace Scott Hogan, Lukas Jutkiewicz scored a 90th-minute winner for Birmingham City in their clash with Huddersfield Town. Isaac Mbenza had earlier cancelled out Gary Gardner’s first-half opener for City.

Jason Knight played all 90 minutes for Derby County in their 1-1 draw against Cardiff City. Kieffer Moore equalised for Cardiff after Martyn Waghorn put the Rams ahead.

Chris Hughton‘s Nottingham Forest defied the first-half dismissal of Nikolas Ioannou to earn a point away to Luton Town, who took the lead on 22 minutes through ex-Ireland U21 international Glen Rea. The Hatters also started with James Collins up front.

However, Rea inadvertently levelled the game for Forest in the 64th minute when he diverted Cyrus Christie‘s dangerous cross into his own net.

Elsewhere, Kieran Sadlier was an unused substitute for Rotherham United as they ran out 3-0 winners over Sheffield Wednesday courtesy of a Daniel Barlaser penalty and a brace from Jamie Lindsay.

Tonight’s Championship results