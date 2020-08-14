This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 August, 2020
2020 Irish Open to be held at Galgorm Castle in September

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Mount Juliet in May.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 14 Aug 2020, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 6,992 Views 6 Comments
A general view of Galgorm Castle.
Image: Presseye/Russell Pritchard/INPHO
A general view of Galgorm Castle.
A general view of Galgorm Castle.
Image: Presseye/Russell Pritchard/INPHO

THE 2020 IRISH Open will take place at Galgorm Castle in Antrim from 24-27 September.

The European Tour has announced a new date and venue for the event which was originally due to be held at Mount Juliet in May but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was speculation that Galgorm Castle could be selected as the new venue for the Open, and will also hold the European Challenge Tour’s NI Open earlier in the month.

The tournament will follow the US Open which is scheduled to take place at Winged Foot in New York the previous weekend.

Holding the Irish Open in Northern Ireland means that those travelling directly from that event will not be required to quarantine for 14 days, as this restriction only applies in the Republic of Ireland.

The Irish Open will be subject to similar guidelines to the current ‘UK Swing’ events, including being played behind closed doors.

While Rory McIlroy has indicated that he is unlikely to play outside of America due to Covid-19 concerns at present, this move could allow golfers including Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell to perform at the Ballymena course.

Jon Rahm won the 2019 edition of the event at Lahinch Golf Club, having previously won the tournament in 2017.

