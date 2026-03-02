Rory McIlroy confirmed for Irish Open defence at Trump International

RORY MCILROY WILL seek to defend his Irish Open title in September at Trump International Golf Links Ireland, Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

McIlroy triumphed in a play-off with Joakim Lagergren at last year’s tournament at the K Club, winning the Irish Open for the second time at the same venue after previously doing so in 2016.

This year’s Irish Open will take place between 10 and 13 September. It will be the tournament’s second time taking place in Co. Clare, with the 2019 edition having been hosted at Lahinch.

The tournament will return to the K Club in 2027.