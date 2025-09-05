Advertisement
Tom McKibbin in action today. Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeGolf

Tom McKibbin soars into contention at Irish Open

McKibbin signed for a second-round 68 at the K Club, sitting three shots off the current lead.
3.05pm, 5 Sep 2025

TOM MCKIBBIN HAS soared up the leaderboard at the the Amgen Irish Open and is three shots off the current lead.

McKibbin signed for a second-round 68 at the K Club, sitting five-under overall.

France’s Adrien Saddier holds the lead currently, eight-under overall as he approaches the midpoint of his round.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here>

Spain’s Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Denmark’s Thorbjørn Olesen and Daniel Hillier of New Zealand are a shot further back, having finished for the day.

Tyrrell Hatton was also a big mover early doors today, six-under for the tournament.

After shooting 71 yesterday, McKibbin shot a bogey on the second, but five birdies followed — on holes seven, nine, 10, 16 and 17.

Seamus Power is likely to miss the weekend, with the cut forecast at level par. He sits two-over after a round of 74.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington are among those still in action.

More to follow.

