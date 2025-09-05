The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tom McKibbin soars into contention at Irish Open
TOM MCKIBBIN HAS soared up the leaderboard at the the Amgen Irish Open and is three shots off the current lead.
McKibbin signed for a second-round 68 at the K Club, sitting five-under overall.
France’s Adrien Saddier holds the lead currently, eight-under overall as he approaches the midpoint of his round.
Spain’s Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Denmark’s Thorbjørn Olesen and Daniel Hillier of New Zealand are a shot further back, having finished for the day.
Tyrrell Hatton was also a big mover early doors today, six-under for the tournament.
After shooting 71 yesterday, McKibbin shot a bogey on the second, but five birdies followed — on holes seven, nine, 10, 16 and 17.
Seamus Power is likely to miss the weekend, with the cut forecast at level par. He sits two-over after a round of 74.
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington are among those still in action.
More to follow.
