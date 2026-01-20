Mixed fortunes for Irish stars with relegation and play-offs on agenda in Championship

THIS WAS A night of mixed fortunes and realisations for Republic of Ireland internationals in the Championship.

At the top end, Dara O’Shea captained Ipswich Town to a 2-0 win over Bristol City as Kieran McKenna’s side maintained their slender one-point lead over Middlesbrough in the automatic promotion spots.

Advertisement

Sammie Szmodics and Kasey McAteer both made appearances off the bench for the Tractor Boys, who now trail league leaders Coventry City, led by Frank Lampard, by eight points in the race back to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, John Egan helped Hull City to an impressive 3-0 victory over play-off rivals Preston North End. While Robbie Brady is still another couple of weeks away from getting back in contention, Hull edged four points ahead of them into fourth spot.

Preston’s place in the top six is precarious with Stoke City, Watford, Wrexham and Derby County all just two points adrift and ready to capitalise. The latter – managed by former Ireland assistant coach John Eustace – beat a Charlton Athletic outfit which had Conor Coventry starting in midfield.

Towards the bottom end of the table, West Bromwich Albion are in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation fight after they were hammered 5-0 at home by a Norwich City side that are also just two points clear of the drop zone.

Jayson Molumby was introduced at half-time for the Baggies on what was also a frustrating night for Mikey Johnston.