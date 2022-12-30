12 Irish players who moved across the water in 2022 and 4 who could follow

12 who moved

Killian Phillips

The 20-year-old midfielder left Drogheda and signed with Crystal Palace in January. Since then, he has made his first-team debut with the Eagles and recently moved on loan to Shrewsbury.

Ciaran Kelly

The promising centre-back’s Bohemians departure was confirmed earlier this month. The 24-year-old has linked up with Mark Hughes’ Bradford in League Two.

Johnny Kenny

The 19-year-old left Sligo Rovers for Celtic last January, though he recently returned to Ireland on a season-long loan, resisting the temptation to re-join his hometown club and instead opting to sign for Shamrock Rovers.

Darragh Burns

Having impressed with St Pat’s the 20-year-old winger joined MK Dons for a fee reportedly in the region of €180,000 last July. Already, he has made 12 League One appearances, though has been out of action in recent weeks after suffering an ankle injury.

Promise Omochere

The 22-year-old forward left Bohemians to sign for Fleetwood Town in July. Since then, he has made 14 appearances in League One.

Danny Mandroiu

One of the most technically accomplished players to grace the League of Ireland in recent times, attacking midfielder Mandroiu left Shamrock Rovers and signed for Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln City in July, with the 24-year-old scoring two goals in seven League One appearances so far this season.

Jamie Mullins

The 18-year-old midfielder has not technically moved yet but is set to officially join Premier League side Brighton from Bohemians in January, following in the footsteps of Evan Ferguson among others in making that move from the League of Ireland to the Seagulls.

Andy Lyons

After another impressive season in the Premier Division that saw him win PFAI Young Player of the Year award as well as the league title with Shamrock Rovers, the 22-year-old full-back is set to join Championship side Blackpool in January.

Aidomo Emakhu

The promising 19-year-old was rewarded after scoring three goals for Shamrock Rovers last season, as his move to Championship outfit Millwall was confirmed earlier this month.

Shane Blaney

Perhaps partially on account of a brilliant free kick that helped knock them out of Europe, Motherwell subsequently signed Blaney from their Europa League conquerors Sligo. The 23-year-old defender is set to officially join the Scottish Premiership club in January.

Conor McManus

The 18-year-old Bray defender’s move to Brentford was announced earlier this month. He signed for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the option of an extra year.

David Harrington

Yet to be officially confirmed, but according to the Irish Examiner, the 22-year-old is set to leave Cork City after agreeing on a three-year deal with Fleetwood Town. A move to Everton had previously been lined up, but an unfortunately timed shoulder injury suffered by the goalkeeper scuppered that deal.

4 who could follow

Gavin Cooney

Colm Whelan

The striker had a brilliant 2021 season as UCD secured promotion. It seemed a matter of when rather than if he would move to a bigger team, but a cruciate ligament injury significantly slowed his progress. The 22-year-old then signed a two-year deal with Derry City in November and another transfer could be in store if he can recapture the type of form he was showing prior to the serious setback.

Justin Ferizaj

The 17-year-old midfielder has been linked with several clubs abroad, with Serie A outfit Sampdoria among his rumoured suitors. He has already seen plenty of first-team action with Shamrock Rovers, including during their Europa League run this year, and if he can continue to impress, a move abroad looks likely in the near future.

Sam Curtis

The 17-year-old St Patrick’s Athletic defender is one of the League of Ireland’s brightest prospects and has already seen first-team action with the Saints. Man City are one of the clubs that have been linked with his signature.

Thomas Lonergan

Another hot prospect at Pat’s, the 18-year-old scored 12 goals in 25 appearances for UCD in league and cup last season before returning for a second spell with the Saints. Another impressive season could see the Irish underage international move to an even higher level.

N.B. A couple of Irish players, including former UCD star Liam Kerrigan, did not move to Britain, but instead went further afield, in Kerrigan’s case signing with Italian side Como.