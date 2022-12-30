Promising Irish youngster leaves Crystal Palace on loan

IRISH MIDFIELDER Killian Phillips has joined Shrewsbury Town on loan from Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder signed for the Premier League outfit from Drogheda, for whom he made 31 appearances, on a two-year contract last January after a successful trial.

Having impressed at U23 level, the player — who was born in San Diego, California but grew up in Kilbarrack, Dublin — earned an Ireland U21 call-up and travelled with the Eagles’ first-team squad before making his first-team debut in the League Cup against Oxford back in August.

He has also appeared on the bench for Palace in two Premier League fixtures.

He becomes Steve Cotterill’s first signing after making 21 appearances for Palace’s U21s, registering four goals and three assists in that period.

“He’s an Irish boy,” Cotterill said. “He trained with us on Wednesday for the first time. We got him in so he could pre-train with us and then we will register him as soon as possible. We got him in to integrate with the squad.

“He is a big, strong boy. He’s 6’3″. Can nick a goal, he’s very good in both boxes and a really good athlete as well — he’s a strong runner. Because of his size, he’s not necessarily going to be a sprinter — but he’s a strong runner and a really, really, good lad.

“We have known about him for a little while now. We are really pleased we have got him in. He’s aggressive.

“I think Crystal Palace are very happy with how we’ve been with Rob Street. It was really handy because he rang Streety and asked him about the club – and Streety told him he loves it.

“There were about six or seven clubs who were after him so we are quite happy we have managed to jump the gun with that.”

Shrewsbury currently sit 14th in the League One table.