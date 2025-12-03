Daniel Wiffen books 1500m freestyle final spot, as multiple new Irish records set in Lublin

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS qualified for the final of the men’s 1500m freestyle at the European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships after finishing second in his heat this morning.

The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist finished in a time of 14:24.38 which was third fastest overall from the heats.

He will contest the final on Thursday evening at 6.12pm Irish time, and will enter the race as the defending champion.

The Olympian will be hoping to add to his bronze medal from Tuesday’s 400m freestyle final.

Elsewhere, Ellen Walshe secured her place in the 100m IM semi-finals with a time of 58.80, after finishing third in her heat, the fourth fastest time overall.

Evan Bailey clocked a time of 1:42.68 to book his spot in the 200m freestyle semi-finals, lowering the five-year-old Irish record.

Cormac Rynn (1:45.43), Jack Cassin (1:45.92) and Denis O’Brien (1:49.65) missed out on qualification for the semis.

The 4×50 medley team of John Shortt, Eoin Corby, Ellen Walshe and Roaslie Phelan failed to qualify for this evening’s action, finishing eleventh overall with a time of 1:40.54.

The result, however, did mark a new Irish senior record as it was the first time an Irish quartet had dipped below 1:41.00.