McCarthy rings the changes as he names Irish team to face Bulgaria

Mick McCarthy at Irish training ahead of tonight's friendly with Bulgaria.

MICK MCCARTHY HAS shaken up his Irish team selection for tonight’s international friendly with Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium.

He has made 10 changes in all, and has handed international debuts to Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers and Charlton midfielder Josh Cullen.

Conor Hourihane is the only player to keep his place from last Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland, and he is expected to be subjected to an experiment at left-back.

Sheffield United defender John Egan captains the side.

The Irish team in full is:

Mark Travers; Cyrus Christie, Kevin Long, John Egan, Conor Hourihane; Josh Cullen, Alan Browne, Alan Judge; Callum O’Dowda, Scott Hogan, Ronan Curtis

James Collins and Jack Byrne are in line for their senior Irish debuts from the bench.

Of the named team, only Alan Browne, Alan Judge, Scott Hogan and Hourihane have been involved in any of the Euro 2020 qualifiers thus far.

Kick-off at the Aviva is at 7.45pm.