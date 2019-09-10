This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McCarthy rings the changes as he names Irish team to face Bulgaria

Only Conor Hourihane keeps his place as Mark Travers and Josh Cullen make their debuts.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 6:20 PM
48 minutes ago 3,875 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4803735
Mick McCarthy at Irish training ahead of tonight's friendly with Bulgaria.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Mick McCarthy at Irish training ahead of tonight's friendly with Bulgaria.
Mick McCarthy at Irish training ahead of tonight's friendly with Bulgaria.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICK MCCARTHY HAS shaken up his Irish team selection for tonight’s international friendly with Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium. 

He has made 10 changes in all, and has handed international debuts to Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers and Charlton midfielder Josh Cullen. 

Conor Hourihane is the only player to keep his place from last Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland, and he is expected to be subjected to an experiment at left-back. 

Sheffield United defender John Egan captains the side.

The Irish team in full is:

Mark Travers; Cyrus Christie, Kevin Long, John Egan, Conor Hourihane; Josh Cullen, Alan Browne, Alan Judge; Callum O’Dowda, Scott Hogan, Ronan Curtis

James Collins and Jack Byrne are in line for their senior Irish debuts from the bench. 

Of the named team, only Alan Browne, Alan Judge, Scott Hogan and Hourihane have been involved in any of the Euro 2020 qualifiers thus far. 

Kick-off at the Aviva is at 7.45pm. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie