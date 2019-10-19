Irish teen Aaron Connolly retains starting spot as 10-man Brighton undone by Villa

A LAST-GASP Matt Targett goal saw Aston Villa defeat Brighton 2-1 in the Premier League today.

Adam Webster gave the visitors the lead but Aaron Mooy’s sending off 10 minutes before the break changed the game.

Jack Grealish equalised on the brink of half-time, before Targett’s injury-time winner.

Ireland international Aaron Connolly was handed his second Premier League start, but was substituted at half-time, as the Seagulls were forced to adopt a more defensive approach after being reduced to 10 men.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!