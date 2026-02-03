Irish teenager key as Hearts' title challenge rocked to boost Celtic

Scottish Premiership:

St Mirren 1

Hearts 0

CRAIG HALKETT’S first-half red card proved costly for William Hill Premiership leaders Hearts as they went down 1-0 away to St Mirren following a late header from Miguel Freckleton.

The centre-back was dismissed in the 29th minute for denying Saints debutant Jacob Devaney a goalscoring opportunity.

It was the third time in five league games the Jambos had been reduced to 10 men. Unlike the previous two occasions, however, they were unable to grind out a result in Paisley as Freckleton’s 88th-minute header consigned them to a third defeat of the season.

Devaney, who has been capped by Ireland at U19 and U21 level, only joined St Mirren from Man United yesterday on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old lined up alongside ex-Drogheda player Killian Phillips in the hosts’ midfield and played 70 minutes, while Irish pair Roland Idowu and Tunmise Sobowale featured off the bench in the second half.

The result leaves Hearts six points ahead of Celtic and Rangers, both of whom play their games in hand on Wednesday.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson made five changes to the side that started Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Dundee, including handing a debut to Devaney.

There were two changes to the Hearts team from the 3-0 win at Dundee United as Michael Steinwender and Beni Baningime came in for Jordi Altena and Tomas Magnusson.

Saints had a decent chance in the third minute but Alex Gogic headed over from Declan John’s free-kick.

At the other end, Alexandros Kyziridis saw a shot from the edge of the box easily saved by Shamal George. It would prove to the be the visitors’ only notable attempt of the first half.

Hearts keeper Alexander Schwolow had to make a good save from Mikael Mandron before Devaney’s cross from the right struck the top of the crossbar.

Gogic then saw an inswinging cross from the left clawed out by Schwolow as the Buddies cranked up the pressure.

Hearts suffered a huge blow in the 29th minute when they were reduced to 10 men. Stuart Findlay got caught dithering on the ball by Mandron, forcing fellow centre-back Halkett into some frantic last-ditch defending that resulted in him fouling Devaney just outside the box and being sent off.

From the resulting free-kick, Phillips’ effort was superbly saved by Schwolow, with Mandron unable to force in the rebound.

Saints thought they had gone ahead in the 39th minute when Marcus Fraser headed home the rebound after Gogic had nodded John’s free-kick against the post, but it was ruled out for offside.

There was more frustration for the hosts just before half-time when they were awarded a penalty after Harry Milne fouled Jayden Richardson on the right edge of the box, but VAR deemed the offence was outside the box. John fizzed the resulting free-kick agonisingly beyond the far post.

Saints continued to knock on the door early in the second half, and Schwolow produced a spectacular save to deny Mandron.

But Hearts started to become a threat on the counter-attack, with Claudio Braga in particular carrying the fight to the Saints’ defence.

It felt like the game could go either way in the closing stages, and Saints eventually made the breakthrough when Freckleton headed home John’s corner from close range.

Elsewhere, Lamine Yamal and Ronald Araujo’s goals helped Barcelona reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a nervy 2-1 win at Albacete on Tuesday.

The record 32-time cup winners were pushed to the end in a tight quarter-final clash by their second division opponents, who stunned Real Madrid in the previous round.

Yamal fired Barca ahead just before half-time and Araujo headed home the second early after the break on his first start since taking a month-long mental health break at the end of last year.

Albacete created several chances in the last half hour and Javi Moreno headed home with three minutes to go to give Hansi Flick’s Barca a scare.

“The last few minutes… It’s normal, they got a goal, the cup is like this,” Araujo told Barca’s media channel.

“I’m very happy (to start again), it was an important step… a hug to the coach, he helped me a lot.”

Holders Barca spurned some fine chances in the match, just as they did in their win over Elche in La Liga on Saturday.

“It was a tough match at the end; it was very hard. We could have made it much easier for ourselves; we missed many chances, but I think we deserved [to win],” said Flick.

“I’m happy, proud of the team, and we’re in the semi-finals, and that’s the best thing.”

Barcelona controlled the game in the first half but could not easily break down Albacete’s resistance.

Marcus Rashford spurned a couple of decent openings in the opening few minutes, and after that, the hosts shut up shop against Hansi Flick’s side.

Spanish champions Barcelona’s brightest player was, as usual, teenage star Yamal, and they eventually made the breakthrough when he struck in the 39th minute.

Rashford pressed well to win the ball back, and Frenkie de Jong’s pass bobbled into Yamal’s path for the 18-year-old to curl home.

Antonio Puertas got in behind Barcelona’s defence at the other end but took a heavy touch, and goalkeeper Joan Garcia was able to snag the loose ball.

The stopper accidentally gave away a corner as he walked off the pitch with it to pat Araujo on the head, in a comical moment before the break.

Dani Olmo should have doubled Barca’s lead early in the second half when Rashford put the ball on a plate for him, but his shot was blocked.

Puertas’s volley deflected off De Jong and just over Garcia’s goal as the hosts threatened sporadically.

Araujo headed in Rashford’s corner as Barcelona doubled their lead and seemed set to cruise to victory, before some late Albacete resistance threatened to upset them.

- Holding on -

Jefte Betancor, who scored Albacete’s stunning winner against Real Madrid, cut inside Araujo and whipped a shot just wide.

Puertas put the ball in the back of Barca’s net with seven minutes to go, but there was an offside earlier in the move, and it was disallowed.

Albacete finally scored in the 87th minute when Moreno’s powerful header from Jose Lazo’s free-kick flew past Garcia, but they could not find another to force the game to extra-time.

Gerard Martin headed Fran Gamez’s effort off the line as Barca endured a nervy five minutes of stoppage time to triumph.

In the other quarter-finals, Valencia welcome Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad visit Alaves on Wednesday, while Atletico Madrid travel to face Real Betis on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy and AFP